Tigmanshu Dhulia slams Hindi cinema heroes bekaar, says Bollywood gatekeepers only saw real India during filming of Papa Ki | Bollywood News





Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia criticized the state of the Hindi film industry and identified the problem areas. In a new interview, he said the gatekeepers of Hindi cinema are stuck in a rut because they haven't seen the real India. Likewise, he added, traditional actors don't have the language skills required to improvise, which is why they're all “terrible.” Tigmanshu appeared for an interview on YouTube channel Red Mike, where he spoke about his career and the film industry. When asked about Hindi cinema and its stars, he expressed dismay at the situation, but said he had also managed to extract performances from “patthars (rocks)”. He said in Hindi, “Our traditional actors are incapable of improvising. They speak English all day at home, they receive novel scripts, they don't know how to improvise, and that's why they're all horrible. Also Read -Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's biggest problem after Shamshera and Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit in a cave and dictate to filmmakers He then spoke about the “great tragedy of Indian cinema” and offered his theory on the reasons for its decline. “After the partition, people from all over came to Mumbai. Lahore had a film industry, Bengal still has a film industry. In Maharashtra alone, there were studios in Kolhapur and Pune. Bimal Roy came to Mumbai, Hrishikesh Mukherjee came to Mumbai, brothers Anand and Prithviraj Kapoor came from Punjab… They brought with them their stories and culture. Then they had children, who got married and settled in Mumbai. He continued: “These people were from Mumbai. They have never seen the rest of India. The only time they went to Kashmir was probably to watch Dad's shooting. They traveled to London and New York. These children made films based on their understanding of films; there should be a hero, songs, etc. The lack of evolution that we are talking about, the emergence of formula films, comes from there. Tigmanshu said things changed in the early 2000s, when a new group of filmmakers, including himself, arrived in Mumbai from small towns. But he also held his own tribe responsible for succumbing to “greed” over the years. Tigmanshu also did not spare the audience and said that compared to twenty years ago, consumers have become more “woke”. Tigmanshu Dhulia broke out with the film Haasil and has since gone on to direct films such as Paan Singh Tomar and Saheb, Biwi, Aur Gangster. More recently, he moved into the streaming business, but said in this interview that even that industry is currently struggling, after the boom it experienced during the pandemic. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

