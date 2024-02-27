Vivek Oberoi Reveals THIS Bollywood Star Helped Him Cope With Depression After Bollywood Boycott





Vivek Oberoi recently shed light on the most difficult phase of his life. THE Indian Police Force The actor recalls that there was a time in his acting career when he was boycotted by a certain section of Bollywood. The actor said that although he was doing good work and receiving awards for it, he was unable to find work, which made him really depressed. At that time, it was actor Akshay Kumar who not only called Vivek and listened to his problems but also arrived at his house and offered him a lot of help. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut claims Bollywood bigwigs involved in illegal activities; wants them to be denounced by the government For all the latest TV news and entertainment news updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read – THIS lead actress once made Ranveer Singh walk off the sets due to his awkward behavior [Watch] Vivek Oberoi recalls Akshay Kumar's thoughtful gesture In an interview with Mirchi Plus, Vivek Oberoi recalled the days when he couldn't find work. He said that he was doing good films, his films were even successful at the box office and he had also received awards, but he was not able to get good work. He felt that he had certainly been boycotted by a section of the Bollywood population, and that was the most difficult phase of his life. The Indian Police actor recalled that at the time he received a call from Akshay Kumar who then asked if he was okay. To which Vivek expressed all his frustration and told him that he is not able to bear the current situation. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Twinkle Khanna for calling her husband a 'polybag'; says “Nepo children were born with a silver spoon” Vivek recalls that after half an hour, Akshay came to his house and offered him a lot of help. Vivek said that Akshay did not say that he would fight against the lobbying system, but he certainly came up with a very practical and much-needed solution. Akshay said that he can help Vivek with a positive mindset. Vivek then revealed Akshay's thoughtful gesture towards him. Akshay told Vivek that he had received many offers for stage shows, but as he was too preoccupied with his work, he had to drop out of many shows. He told Vivek that whatever show offers he gets that he couldn't do, he will pass them on to him. Watch this video of Akshay Kumar below: Vivek said that the stage shows helped him because once he returned to the stage, the fans started cheering for him and there was a very positive aura which helped him overcome this difficult phase. Till today, Vivek is eternally grateful to Akshay and has always cherished the thoughtful gesture that Bade Miyan actor Chote Miyan did for him. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/vivek-oberoi-reveals-this-bollywood-star-helped-him-deal-with-depression-after-boycott-in-bollywood-entertainment-news-2819147/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos