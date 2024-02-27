Bhumi Pednekar marks 9 years of Bollywood journey with gratitude





Bhumi Pednekar, who made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', is celebrating her ninth year in the film industry.

On Tuesday, the film celebrated nine years since its theatrical release. To celebrate the occasion, Bhumi shared a post on Instagram featuring the popular song and musical number 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' from the film.

“9 years of my life have changed. Thank you for your love,” he wrote in the caption of the message. Dum Laga Ke Haisha, directed by Sharat Katariya, tells the story of a character named Prem, played by Ayushmann Khurrana. It is the story of a school dropout who refuses to marry Sandhya (Bhoomi), an educated but serious woman. Their relationship improves when they participate in a race where Prem has to carry Sandhya on his back. “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” received rave reviews and won the National Film Award for Best Indian Feature Film. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra and Seema Pahwa.

On the other hand, Bhumi is currently enjoying the success of her Netflix film Bhakshak. Bhakshak follows the journey of Vaishali Singh, played by investigative journalist Bhumi Pednekar, who is determined to seek justice. The film reveals the reality of crimes committed against women. Expressing gratitude for the positive response, Bhoomi said, “As an actor, there is nothing more satisfying than being appreciated by the film industry, media and audiences.” said. Performance. I have a strong relationship with my work and each film has a special place in my heart. Bakshak is particularly important for her powerful narrative depicting women as agents of change. » She added, “This is rare in Hindi cinema as there are very few films that encourage women to bring change, to fight against injustice and freedom, to express their rights and needs. » Bhumi also thanked the creators for their donations. gave him the opportunity to play the titular Bhakshak. I am grateful to my director Pulkit, Red Chillies and writer Jyotsana Nath for giving me a project that allowed me to act from my heart. I appreciate the love that comes to me. Good deeds resonate with people. It also shows that audiences like to see me in meaningful, content-driven stories, he said.

