Vicky Kaushal says he has matured more since marrying Katrina Kaif | Bollywood





Vicky Kaushal has opened up about his relationship with his wife, Katrina Kaif and revealed that he feels “absolutely happy” with her. Talk with GQ India, Vicky shared that he became more mature and patient after marriage. Praising his wife, Vicky called Katrina Kaif “home”, and being with her makes him feel “right”. He, however, teased that he was more stubborn, while Katrina was the more emotional one. (Also Read | When Katrina Kaif said she didn't become cynical after her breakup) Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been married for over two years. Vicky feels 'absolutely happy' with Katrina Speaking about how he feels with Katrina, Vicky said: “I would go so far as to say that the amount I have matured over the last two and a half years [post marriage] that's way more than I did in the first 33 years of my life. And 8 times out of 10, I realized, “Oh, there was a different perspective to this, but I was too stuck on mine.” From the silliest things, like what food to order online, where to go on vacation, to more serious topics, we have in-depth discussions about everything and only when it works for both of us do we decide what to do . Imagine it's your day off. It's raining outside. A beautiful calm has settled in and there is nothing, absolutely nothing that makes us fear a future or regret the past. You are just present. You feel absolutely content. When I'm with her, that's what happens. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Vicky says that with Katrina, he doesn't want to “rush anywhere.” Vicky revealed he thought “it was good” when he was with Katrina. He said: “I don’t want to rush anywhere. It's simply the best feeling. I thought that the day I met the person with whom I could sit in silence for hours and not feel the silence, that would be my person. With Katrina, it’s that feeling. She's home… The feeling of being loved, being cared for and in turn caring and loving someone deeply, I love that aspect of love. Emotionally, rationally, when I'm with her, I feel, ye sahi hai (it's true). Katrina is the romantic, says Vicky Vicky said that from the early days of their relationship, when there was “a heady excitement every time we met” to two and a half years later, after marriage, “that feeling hasn't changed “. He added that he was someone who had “never been overtly romantic”, but Katrina “was one”. He also shared that he was the more stubborn one, while Katrina was more emotional. Katrina made him a lot more patient and made him see things differently, Vicky said. Katrina and Vicky got married on December 9, 2021 at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

