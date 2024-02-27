Akshay Kumar explains why he does most of his stunts without the help of stunt doubles: I don't want my audience to be fooled | Bollywood News





Bollywood actor Akshay Kumarwho has a plethora of hit action films under his belt, prefers to perform all the stunts himself as he doesn't want to mislead the audience by not giving them a real action experience. While chatting at Amar Ujala Samvad in Lucknow, Akshay explained the reason why he doesn't take help of body doubles most of the times. Our audience buys tickets at Rs 250, Rs 350 and comes to see us. They would like to see real things. I don't want them to feel cheated. Some stunts are there, which you should not try to do. They are very risky. This is where you get help from VFX. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also has several stunts that we have performed. In some places VFX effects are used and stunt doubles are used. These stunts are very risky and also life-threatening. But above all I would like to give my audience the real things. You will see explosions. We ourselves are experiencing the explosion. We run, we fall, we tumble. It is important. I don't want my audience to be misled and I give them what they need. During deadly action stunts, the fear of getting hurt is always there, but Akshay Kumar said that these stunts are not done without thinking. Indian Express Entertainment is now on WhatsApp channels. Follow us for the latest news, interviews, reviews, photos and more. That fear is still there, but the stunts we do, we make sure they are safe enough. Even if you jump off this stool, you must complete all the safety checks. You have to know how to land. Likewise, it is important that whenever we do it, we ensure that nothing goes wrong, he said. Akshay Kumars Bad Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff was also part of the conversation. He said that although he was afraid of flying an airplane, he sought refuge in the thought that Akshay had performed deadlier stunts and survived them. Tiger said: We were flying in and I'm really scared of flying. I was sitting near the wing and looking out the window. I remember Akshay did a stunt in Khiladi 420 where he stood on the wing of the plane and balanced. I was wondering what am I so afraid of. I'm sitting on a plane and I'm scared. Akshay sir did a bold baazi on top of an airplane. I wish I could learn it from him. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and was shot in London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland and Jordan. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist and is expected to release on Eid 2024. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

