Pankaj Udhas, Bollywood singer and Ghazal maestro, dies at 72





Pankaj Udhas, an Indian singer whose soulful renditions of ghazals, or lyrical love songs, were the cornerstone of many Bollywood films during his decades-long career, died Monday in Mumbai. He was 72 years old. His death was announced on social networks by his daughter Nayaab Udhas. She did not specify the cause, saying only that he died following a prolonged illness. Mr. Udhas has moved generations of people in India and the Indian diaspora by singing ghazals, lyrical poems written for centuries in Persian, Hindi, Urdu, Turkish and other languages. He also worked as a playback singer, a term for a singer who recorded tracks off-screen for actors to lip-sync to. Mr. Udhas has become a pillar of the Indian music industry thanks to his discography of more than 50 albums and the enormous success of the films in which he sang.

But his real passion, he said at a conference hosted by Google in 2018, was the ancient lyric form. My heart was always with the ghazals, he said. Cinema, although an attraction, he added, was never the first choice. Padmashri Pankaj Udhas was born on May 17, 1951, in Jetpur, a town in the western Indian state of Gujarat, several Indian media outlets reported. His father, Keshubhai Udhas, played the dilruba, a traditional Indian stringed instrument. His mother, Jeetuben Udhas, sang. And his two brothers, Manhar and Nirmal, became professional singers. Mr. Udhas, who was trained in Indian classical music, drew inspiration not only from his family, but also from listening to Begum Akhtar, an Indian singer and actress who popularized the ghazal, on the radio when he was a child, he said in the newspaper in 2018. interview. His voice and his style really appealed to me, he said. Then I started following this form of music religiously. While studying at St. Xaviers College in Mumbai, he learned to speak Urdu, the South Asian language in which ghazals were often written, from a teacher who instructed his brother Manhar, a playback singer. back at the time.

He made his debut in the Indian film industry in 1972 as a playback singer for the film. wishes, he said. The film was not a commercial success. But his popularity as a ghazal singer increased when he released his first cassette in 1979, titled Aahat, which means sound in Hindi. That year, he also met his wife, Farida, whom he married in 1982. Hindustan era reported that Mr. Udhas is survived by his wife, his brother and his two daughters, Nayaab and Reva. His daughter Nayaab did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday. His career really took off in 1986, when he sang several songs in Naam, a hit Hindi crime thriller. One of them, Chitthi Aai Hai, or The Letter Has Arrived, became one of his most successful songs. His subsequent albums helped Bollywood fans discover ghazal. The Hindi film industry also became a major platform for poets and singers of this genre, at a time when ghazal singers who were not involved in the film industry were relatively obscure. Beginning in the 1990s, Bollywood tastes changed, away from ghazals and toward other styles of music, including Indian pop. But in 2006, the Indian government recognized the lasting mark Mr. Udhas left on the music industry by bestowing upon him one of the country's highest civilian awards, the Padma Shri.

Even though Bollywood has abandoned ghazals, Mr. Udhas has continued to tour internationally, including New Jersey in 2013. Music today in India is nothing but Bollywood, he says told AVS TV network during his tour. If we get out of this rut, he added, then perhaps not only ghazal, but also many other beautiful musical genres, would flourish in India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/27/world/asia/pankaj-udhas-dead.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos