Rajinikanth teams up with Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiawala; details inside





Thalaivar Rajinikanth is a name that needs no introduction. During his 48-year career, the superstar has given many commendable performances and classic blockbusters and explored all genres including comedy, romance and fiction. Thalaivar's recently released film Lal Salaam garnered a positive response from the audience and her role as Moideen Bhai left a huge impact on social media. Recently, it was announced that Thalaivar is going to join hands with famous Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Sajid Nadiadwala teams up with Rajinikanth On February 27, Sajid Nadiadwala took to his official X account and shared a photo with Thalaivar and wrote: It is a true honor to collaborate with the legendary @rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation builds as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together! While no further announcements have been made regarding the untitled project, it appears to be a collaboration with the Bollywood producer. The project can also be expected as a pan-India release. Learn more about Lal Salaam Lal Salaam was directed by Thalaivar's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The film features an ensemble cast, including Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar and Thambi Ramaiah in supporting roles. The film also features legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev in a cameo role. Music composer AR Rahman and editor Pravin Baaskar are contributing to the technical team of the film. The sports drama film was released in theaters on February 9, 2024 and garnered huge appreciation for its theme and storyline. Rajinikanth on the work front The Petta star is currently busy with his upcoming film Vettaiyan, directed by Jai Bhim fame director TJ Gnanavel. It was earlier titled Thalaivar 170. The film boasts an A-list cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan. He also has 'Thalaivar 171' in the pipeline with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is touted to be one of the most anticipated films in Tamil cinema and the makers are looking to rope in up to ten actors from across industries in the ensemble cast. The film will be bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, and the film's music will be composed by Masters Anbariv. The Kabali starrer will also feature in the sequel to his biggest blockbuster of 2023 Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. READ ALSO : Is there ego and insecurity between Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati? Rana Naidu actor responds

