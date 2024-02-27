Rajinikanth
The big update is that superstar Rajinikanth has joined hands with Bollywood's top producer Sajid Nadiadwala for a film. Sajid Nadiadwala is the producer of films like the series Housefull, 2 States, Super 30, Chhichhore, Tamasha, Kick and the recent hit Satya Prem Ki Katha.

This is the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Sajid Nadiadwala. As of now, the production house has not announced the details regarding the director, other cast and crew. Well, Rajini joined hands with a Hindi producer to grab attention.

Rajini's fans were very disappointed due to the failure of Lal Salaam, but this news is sure to bring a smile to their faces. As of now, Superstar is busy with Vettaiyan, after which he will start working on Thalaivar171, which will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

