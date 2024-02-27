Actor Grard Depardieu faces new sexual assault allegation





Getty Images Grard Depardieu has already been accused of sexual assault or harassment by 13 women – he denies any wrongdoing French actor Grard Depardieu faces a new allegation of sexual assault, this time from a set designer. The plaintiff, Amlie, 53, alleges that Depardieu grabbed her and touched her breasts in 2021. The alleged attack allegedly took place on the set of the film Les Volets Verts, released the following year. Depardieu, 75, has yet to comment on the matter, but has previously denied other allegations of sexual assault. The plaintiff's lawyer, Carine Durrieu-Diebolt, confirmed on Monday that Amlie accused the actor of sexual assault, sexual harassment and sexist insults. Ms Durrieu-Diebolt told French broadcaster BFMTV that her client was “crossing a corridor where Mr Depardieu was sitting”. “He grabbed her, pinned her between her legs and touched her body up to her breasts. “She felt completely helpless, unable to escape this trap.” The lawyer claimed that others on set intervened and interrupted the alleged incident. The complaint was filed last Friday with the Paris prosecutor's office, said Ms. Durrieu-Diebolt. This latest allegation comes just weeks after the actress Judith Godrché told the French film industry she must deal with sexual abuse within her ranks. Depardieu has already been accused of sexual assault or harassment by 13 women. He denies any wrongdoing and says any relationships he had were consensual. In an open letter published last year, he said: “Never, ever have I abused a woman.” The case brought by French actress Hélène Darras was dismissed by prosecutors last month for exceeding the statute of limitations. But another case of alleged rape and sexual assault against actress Charlotte Arnould remains open. In December 2023, French President Emmanuel Macron sparked controversy by claiming that Depardieu was the target of a “manhunt”, adding that France's highest honor, the Legion of Honor, should not be given to him. removed for accusations of sexual impropriety. The BBC has contacted Depardieu's agent for comment on the latest allegations.

