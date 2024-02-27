9 Times Bollywood Actors Silenced Intrusive Journalists

There's a fine line between asking questions and being outright offensive. And, over the years, entertainment journalists in the field have often exceeded these limits. Some of the questions they asked Bollywood actors were so stupid and, often, intrusive, that they naturally provoked a frustrated response.

Take a look at these 9 times Bollywood actors silenced rude journalists

1. Ranveer Singh

During promotions forBe careful,a reporter asked Ranveer Singh's reaction to Ranbir Kapoor's comment inCoffee with Karan. Not only did the question have no connection to the film, but it also seemed to maliciously want to spark a controversy. THE the journalist reiterated Kapoor's nonchalant comment about his desire to see Singh and Deepika Padukone get married and their children to become his fans.

2. Shah Rukh Khan

During the musical launch ofChennai Express, a journalist asked Shah Rukh Khan about the surrogacy procedures he and his wife had opted for at the time for their third child. The question was the first question of the day. He crossed many boundaries and once again had no connection with cinema or his music.

3. Alia Bhatt

What followed after Alia Bhatt's infamous Koffee With Karan debut was endless scrutiny and massive internet obsession for her general conscience. So much so that wherever the actor went, journalists asked him mocking questions about GK. Once at the Mirchi Music Awards, Bhatt got angry and silenced a reporter who was asking a question while preemptively mocking her.

4. Deepika Padukone

Due to the greater visibility of the film industry, journalists and publications tend to take things for granted, often blurring the lines between what is problematic and what is not. In 2014, a major newspaper published a comprehensive article about actors' cleavage. Naturally upset (and rightly so), the actor took a stand against the decision. Later, a journalist questioned his position on the matter. They called the issue trivial, which was not well received.

5. Parineeti Chopra

A Thick-Headed Reporter Loudly Expressed His Stupidity During Promos ofShuddh Desi Romance. He said,The girls are young, they like it. When they get older, they start yelling and screaming at the boy. Parineeti Chopra put it together.

6. Priyanka Chopra

All MRAs, self-proclaimed messiahs of toxic masculinity, have unusual concerns. One of them asked Priyanka Chopra about the abuse committed against a man. Its point of reference is a scenario in which a man teases a woman and she slaps him back. He was outraged as to why no one is talking about HIS abuse. Where is the equality there?

7. Salman Khan

There is a series of journalists who seem to ask the most inappropriate questions about the most unrelated events. Once a journalist asked Salman Khan about Preity Zintas accusing Ness Wadia of sexual assault. The actor immediately dismissed the question.

8. Vidya Balan

The strange obsession with women's bodies reflects an alarming situation. One day, a journalist had the audacity to ask critically acclaimed actress Vidya Balan about her future, slyly asking if she had any plans to lose weight. The effervescent calmly puts him in his place.

9. Ranbir Kapoor

During promotions forThis young man is a goddess,a journalist came up with a unique idea to comment on the ex-lovers reunited for a work situation between Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. He bravely asked Padukone if his old tattoo would reappear during promotions. For those who don't know, the actor had an RK tattoo on the back of his neck when the two were in a relationship. Kapoor had a fitting response to the reporter.

If I had a penny for every time a reporter asks a deeply personal question to celebrities on very random occasions, I'd be a millionaire.