Kenneth Mitchell als: Kenneth Mitchell, the actor of Captain Marvel, dies after fighting for 5 years against “Lou Gehrig” disease: here is everything about this brain disorder





Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell, known for his role as Joseph Danvers in Captain Marvel, has died at the age of 49. Mitchell, who battled amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease, died peacefully, according to a statement from his verified Instagram account. In the statement, Mitchell was described as a beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend. Mitchell's journey with ALS spanned five and a half years, during which he met many challenges with grace and commitment to live a full and joyful life. The actor took to social media on August 11, 2022 to share his struggle with the disease, expressing gratitude for the love, care and support he received from friends, family and even of foreigners. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle weakness, paralysis and respiratory failure. The disease primarily targets the motor neurons responsible for voluntary muscle movements, leading to loss of muscle control and function. People with ALS may experience difficulty speaking, swallowing and breathing, which has a significant impact on their quality of life.

Although the exact cause of ALS remains unclear, a combination of genetic and environmental factors are thought to contribute to its development. There is currently no cure for ALS and treatment focuses on managing symptoms and improving the quality of life of patients and their families. Ongoing research aims to uncover potential therapies and interventions to combat this devastating disease. Common symptoms of ALS include muscle twitching, cramps, and loss of motor control in the hands and feet. Individuals may also experience weakness and impairment in their arms and legs, leading to difficulty walking and performing daily tasks. Fatigue, difficulty breathing and swallowing are also common symptoms. As the disease progresses, individuals may lose their ability to move, eat and speak. Dr Vipul Gupta, head of the neurointerventional surgery department and co-head of the stroke unit at Artemis Hospital in Gurugram, says ALS makes it difficult to perform tasks requiring fine motor control, such as writing or buttoning shirts. Difficulty breathing, especially at night, can also occur when the breathing muscles weaken. Although the precise cause of ALS is still unknown, scientists believe that a combination of genetic predisposition and environmental factors, such as exposure to certain chemicals or viral infections, may play a role. a role. Further research is needed to fully understand the relationships between these factors and the development of ALS. (You can now subscribe to our Economic Times WhatsApp channel)



