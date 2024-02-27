Entertainment
Star Trek fans raise more than $60,000 for Discovery actor Kenneth Mitchell's wife and children… after star dies at 49 of ALS
Kenneth Mitchell's Star Trek fans come to the aid of his grieving family.
So far, $61,403 has been raised toward the $100,000 goal on aGo-Fund-Me accountcreated by a friend named Carolyn Lewinsky.
The beloved actor died Saturday at the age of 49 after a five-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as ALS, leaving behind his wife, Susan May Pratt, and two children, Lilah and Kallum.
“Ken loved his work and cherished his friends, many of whom he had been close to since childhood, but he lived for Susan and their children, Lilah and Kallum, who truly owned his heart. This Go Fund Me is for them,” Lewinsky wrote.
“ALS is a horrible disease, and the costs associated with the treatments and caregivers required are truly astronomical. But even as their personal debt continued to grow, Ken and Susan chose to view the inevitability of Ken's death as bringing with it many beautiful blessings.
Friends of the late Kenneth Mitchell hope his fans will help his family after the actor died at the age of 49 after a five-year battle with ALS (photo in Los Angeles in September 2017)
According to National Institutes of HealthThe typical cost of treating an ALS patient is approximately $1.43 million, with the family responsible for approximately 9% of the costs.
Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in August 2018 and began using a wheelchair in October 2019. He publicly announced that he suffered from the debilitating neurological disease in an interview in February 2020 with People.
“The moment they told us it was [ALS]it was like I was in my own movie,” he said.
“That's what I felt, like I was watching this scene where someone is being told they have a terminal illness. It was just total disbelief, shock,” he said. he declared to the media.
Despite his illness, Mitchell was able to continue working for a time, most recently on the series The Old Man with Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow.
The Canadian actor was well known in the Star Trek community, playing several roles in Star Trek: Discovery.
Mitchell appeared as the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha, and Tenavik, as well as the scientist Aurellio, in Star Trek: Discovery.
Knowing his condition, producers made sure to incorporate or disguise his need to use a wheelchair in his appearances.
Mitchell's family posted this photo and a lengthy obituary describing his life on Instagram on Sunday
The actor is survived by his wife Susan May Pratt and their children Lilah and Kallum.
A family friend started a Go-Fund-Me campaign to help cover debt incurred for treatment of his illness. The NIH found that the typical cost of treating an ALS patient is about $1.43 million, with the family responsible for about 9 percent of the costs.
He also voiced several characters in an episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks.
His Star Trek: Discovery co-star Anthony Rapp shared Mitchell's obituary on his Instagram Story and said, “This wonderful man brightened the lives of so many.”
“I am privileged to have known him and will never forget his joyful kindness and incredible courage.”
Fellow Canadian Skeet Ulrich mourned the loss of his friend, writing: “You will never be forgotten!! You are ingrained in the hearts and minds of many people. You will always be a source of inspiration. All my love for you and your beautiful family'
Mitchell played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik, as well as the scientist Aurellio, in Star Trek: Discovery and voiced several characters in an episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks.
Producers of Star Trek: Discovery accommodated Mitchell's need to use a wheelchair when playing scientist Aurelio
Images left on his social media and Mitchell's obituary indicated that instead of a burial, he wanted his body used for revival. A poem titled Connect was published as part of his obituary with the first line saying “When I die, I want to become a tree…”
Actress Odette Annable wrote: “I'll meet you at Clover Diner Kenny. I love you always and forever my friend.'
Roddenberry's official account said: “Kenneth was one of a kind and will be greatly missed.” Our deepest condolences to his family and all those who loved him. '
Images left on his social media and Mitchell's obituary indicated that instead of a burial, he wanted his body used for revival.
A poem titled Connect was published as part of his obituary with the first line saying “When I die, I want to become a tree…”
|
