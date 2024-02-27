Entertainment
Squatters move into a house in Hollywood Hills. When the police knocked, an OnlyFans model responded
A vacant multimillion-dollar mansion in the Hollywood Hills was home to a group of squatters earlier this year, including a person who created a fake rental agreement, a woman who claimed to create content for her OnlyFans page and a French Bulldog.
Real estate agents Emily Randall-Smith and her husband, Tyler Smith, had planned to prepare the house for an open house on Jan. 6 when they encountered obvious signs that someone had moved in. The safe where officers had kept a key was broken and a new mailbox was placed in front of it.
Just before Christmas, the couple showed the property to potential buyers. Then it sat vacant for a few weeks. The house is listed on Airbnb and comes fully furnished, including kitchenware, said Randall-Smith, who recently shared her story of the ordeal on Instagram.
The day she and her husband returned home for the open house, they couldn't get in. Smith looked through a window and spotted a man lying on a bed in one of the bedrooms. That's when the couple called the Los Angeles Police Department. However, when officers knocked on the door, no one answered.
Officers walked around the property and used their squad car's loudspeaker to order anyone in the house to come out, Randall-Smith said. The homeowner told Randall-Smith he didn't want police breaking down the front door to check for squatters.
The police then left and the couple did not know what to do next.
My husband and I waited at the bottom of the hill, then we saw the lights come on, Randall-Smith said. We were like, OK, there's definitely someone in there.
The couple summoned the police again.
This time, Randall-Smith said, a woman answered the door. She said she was renting a room from a man and produced what she said was a rental agreement. To the real estate agents, the document seemed clearly fake and the woman's name was not even on it.
The apparent squatters had stocked the refrigerator. A meal was being prepared when police arrived, Randall-Smith said.
Police helped escort the woman who was the only person present at the time out of the house with her dog, Randall-Smith said.
She then recorded a nightmarish tour of the house on her phone, including where the dog pooped and peed in the house.
There were bicycle locks on several doors and several garage door openers sat on a counter as if the intruders planned to stay for an extended period of time, Randall-Smith said. The squatters had also cut the wiring to the property's security cameras and installed their own home Wi-Fi network. She assumed the added mailbox was an attempt to receive mail at that address.
Randall-Smith said the man who created the rental agreement had several people staying at the house whose names were on the document, but none were in the house when police arrived, according to exception of the OnlyFans model.
Neighbors told real estate agents they believed the house was occupied by tenants who had held several parties over the holidays, Randall-Smith said.
This feels like a complete violation, she said. I always tell people to be close to your neighbors so they will look out for your house.
The house is still listed for sale, Randall-Smith said, and police have not provided any updates on arrests or who remains in the house.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2024-02-27/squatters-setup-at-a-hollywood-hills-home-when-police-arrived-an-onlyfans-model-answered-the-door
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Squatters move into a house in Hollywood Hills. When the police knocked, an OnlyFans model responded
- University of Florida and University of Miami Lock Spots at Tennis at Campus Nationals
- South Carolina ranks 46th in HPV vaccination rate
- Star Trek fans raise more than $60,000 for Discovery actor Kenneth Mitchell's wife and children… after star dies at 49 of ALS
- Eclipse Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) accelerates automotive innovation through open source collaboration
- Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in early Maine polls
- Rajinikanth teams up with Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala Tamil Movie, Music Reviews and News
- Are you looking for a career in fashion? Hear one of the great Tuesdays at MTSU
- Imran Khan and his wife from Pakistan charged with corruption
- Indonesian media hopes to reach deals with digital platforms by August
- Google Nest Doorbell (wired) won't factory reset
- Kenneth Mitchell als: Kenneth Mitchell, the actor of Captain Marvel, dies after fighting for 5 years against “Lou Gehrig” disease: here is everything about this brain disorder