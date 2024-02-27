Squatters move into a house in Hollywood Hills. When the police knocked, an OnlyFans model responded

A vacant multimillion-dollar mansion in the Hollywood Hills was home to a group of squatters earlier this year, including a person who created a fake rental agreement, a woman who claimed to create content for her OnlyFans page and a French Bulldog.

Real estate agents Emily Randall-Smith and her husband, Tyler Smith, had planned to prepare the house for an open house on Jan. 6 when they encountered obvious signs that someone had moved in. The safe where officers had kept a key was broken and a new mailbox was placed in front of it.

Just before Christmas, the couple showed the property to potential buyers. Then it sat vacant for a few weeks. The house is listed on Airbnb and comes fully furnished, including kitchenware, said Randall-Smith, who recently shared her story of the ordeal on Instagram.

The day she and her husband returned home for the open house, they couldn't get in. Smith looked through a window and spotted a man lying on a bed in one of the bedrooms. That's when the couple called the Los Angeles Police Department. However, when officers knocked on the door, no one answered.

Officers walked around the property and used their squad car's loudspeaker to order anyone in the house to come out, Randall-Smith said. The homeowner told Randall-Smith he didn't want police breaking down the front door to check for squatters.

The police then left and the couple did not know what to do next.

My husband and I waited at the bottom of the hill, then we saw the lights come on, Randall-Smith said. We were like, OK, there's definitely someone in there.

The couple summoned the police again.

This time, Randall-Smith said, a woman answered the door. She said she was renting a room from a man and produced what she said was a rental agreement. To the real estate agents, the document seemed clearly fake and the woman's name was not even on it.

The apparent squatters had stocked the refrigerator. A meal was being prepared when police arrived, Randall-Smith said.

Police helped escort the woman who was the only person present at the time out of the house with her dog, Randall-Smith said.

She then recorded a nightmarish tour of the house on her phone, including where the dog pooped and peed in the house.

There were bicycle locks on several doors and several garage door openers sat on a counter as if the intruders planned to stay for an extended period of time, Randall-Smith said. The squatters had also cut the wiring to the property's security cameras and installed their own home Wi-Fi network. She assumed the added mailbox was an attempt to receive mail at that address.

Randall-Smith said the man who created the rental agreement had several people staying at the house whose names were on the document, but none were in the house when police arrived, according to exception of the OnlyFans model.

Neighbors told real estate agents they believed the house was occupied by tenants who had held several parties over the holidays, Randall-Smith said.

This feels like a complete violation, she said. I always tell people to be close to your neighbors so they will look out for your house.

The house is still listed for sale, Randall-Smith said, and police have not provided any updates on arrests or who remains in the house.