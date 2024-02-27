Shahid Kapoor Slams Bollywood 'Camps', Says Foreigners Not Easily Accepted: 'I Hate Being Bullied…'

Shahid Kapoor attacked Bollywood camps. Appearing on Neha Dhupia's show No Filter Neha, Shahid criticized the camp culture, adding that Bollywood insiders do not easily accept outsiders in the industry. He urged his industry colleagues to allow people to collaborate with whoever they want instead of criticizing or belittling them. Teri Baaton Mein star Aisa Uljha Jiya called Shahid's honest statements unfiltered.

The actor shared his thoughts on Bollywood camps when Neha pointed out that he has not been a part of any camp since the beginning of his career. Maybe I don't have what it takes to be a campy person, Shahid said, before sharing an anecdote from his childhood. I was from Delhi, came to Mumbai and was not accepted in my class. I was a foreigner because my accent was different, I had a Delhi accent. I was really mistreated for a very long time, he said.

We lived in a rented house so every 11 months we moved. I would be in a new building, trying to make friends with people who didn't know me. I went to Shiamak (Davar) and college, and that's where I finally felt accepted and had my own group of people, and then I became an actor. When I came to the industry, I realized that it was also like a school. Bahar waale ko aasani se accept nahi karte ye log, inko bada problem hota hai ke tum aa kaise gaye ander. (They don't easily accept someone from outside. They have a problem: how to enter the industry). So for many years you deal with this, Shahid added.

The actor said he didn't like the structure of the camp. I don't like that campy stuff. I think people who want to collaborate creatively with each other should do so. People are comfortable with each other, that's normal. But that doesn't mean you criticize others, put them down, or close doors to others. And I think that's something that happens in this fraternity. I hate being bullied and didn't have confidence in myself as a child, teenager and young adult. But now, if you try to bully me, I will bully you back. So I hate the bully, I bully the bully. It's not a Shahid filter, Shahid said.

Having been in Bollywood for over two decades, Shahid has worked with many filmmakers.