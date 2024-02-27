Entertainment
Star Trek: Discovery actor Kenneth Mitchell dies at 49
Kenneth Mitchell, best known for his role in the science fiction television series Star Trek: Discovery, died over the weekend, according to his family. He was 49 years old.
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and friend, the actors' family wrote in a statement. statement on his X account.
Mr. Mitchell, who played various characters in Star Trek: Discovery and also voiced several characters in an episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks, died on February 24 after a years-long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of terrible challenges related to ALS, his family wrote. And in true Ken fashion, he managed to rise above everyone with grace and commitment to living a full and joyful life in every moment.
He lived by the principle that every day is a gift and that we never walk alone, they continued. Her life is a shining example of the wholeness that can be achieved when living with love, compassion, humor, inclusion and community.
According to the official Star Trek website, the Canadian-born actor requested that all gifts be used for ALS research or to support his children.
In a statement Honoring the late actor, Star Trek Universe said everyone in the Paramount+-owned franchise was deeply saddened to learn of Mr. Mitchell's death.
The entire Star Trek family extends its condolences to Mitchell's family, friends, loved ones and fans around the world, they wrote.
Aside from his roles in Star Trek, Mr. Mitchell also appeared in the 2019 superhero film Captain Marvel, as well as numerous television series such as Jericho, CSI: Cyber and The Astronaut Wives Club.
Mr. Mitchell is survived by his wife, Susan May Pratt; their two children, Lilah and Kallum; his parents, Diane and David, and his brother Sean.
ALS Symptoms and Diagnosis
In February 2020, Mr. Mitchell revealed that he had been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrigs disease, a neurological disorder that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to symptoms such as muscle contractions, weakness and atrophy.
Symptoms gradually worsen over time and cause paralysis, affecting breathing and voluntary muscle movements such as walking, speaking and chewing.
It's been 5 long years. So much lost, so much gained. Incredibly difficult times, mixed with so many other blessings, Mr. Mitchell wrote in his latest Instagram job explaining what life is like with this rare disease.
At the heart of it all are the friends and family, the caregivers and doctors who come to my family's aid again and again, he continued. Giving a plethora of support, love, care and encouragement. There is so much beauty in that.
This disease is absolutely horrible and yet, despite all the suffering, there is so much to be grateful for. Especially the small joys and resilience of today and the hope of tomorrow.
There is currently no cure for ALS. However, treatments are available that can help slow its progression and increase life expectancy, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Researchers have not yet determined the cause of this disease. Although genetics have been implicated in a small number of cases, about 90 percent are not hereditary and may arise from other risk factors, such as environmental exposures, according to the ALS Association.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 32,000 cases of ALS have been reported in the United States since 2017, and approximately 5,000 people in the country are diagnosed with this rare disease each year. .
Most patients live two to five years after the onset of symptoms. How long a person lives after being diagnosed with ALS appears to be related to age, according to the agency, which noted that younger people generally live somewhat longer with the disease.
|
