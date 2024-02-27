Article 370 is not banned in the Gulf countries, awaiting certification: Sources | Bollywood





Bollywood film Article 370 is not facing any ban in Gulf countries, sources said. Sources further add that in some Gulf countries, the film is awaiting certification. (Also read: Article 370 banned in all Gulf countries, a new brake on the Hindi film industry) Yami Gautam in Section 370. She plays a police officer in the film. Earlier, a statement from the film's public relations team had claimed that the film was banned in the Gulf countries. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. The high-octane political action drama, starring Yami Gautam and directed by National Award winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale, is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar. Article 370 was released in theaters on February 23. Actor Yami Gautam said on Monday that the actors and directors have “full confidence” that the film would find favor with the audience. Revealing that the makers were told that such films might not find many takers, the actor said, “We were told that this film might not be successful at the box office as viewers do not appreciate such topics.” In the film, Yami Gautam plays intelligence officer Zooni Haksar. Set against the backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir, the film is based on the historic revocation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state. On August 5, 2019, the Union government revoked Article 370. “We had every confidence that the film struck the right chord and found favor with the audience. A common refrain in the congratulatory messages I have received since our film hit theaters is that young people should watch it because it does not contain any propaganda.”, said Yami Gautam. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in key roles. Filmmaker and Yami’s husband Aditya Dhar, who produced this film, said, “We could only work hard for this film, which we did. We knew that once the film arrived in theaters, we would have no control over how it would be received by audiences. There wasn't much we could do. We just submitted to the audience and hoped for the best. We knew that it was the public, and only them, who could give our film its due. Our film had characters inspired by real people, who worked tirelessly for the repeal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The idea was to chronicle their real-life struggles and present them to viewers through the audiovisual medium. However, we never imagined that our film would receive such a response and love from viewers. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel. Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates all in one place.

