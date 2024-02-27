Sean “Diddy” Combs accused of sexual assault by producer





Getty Images Sean Combs faces multiple sexual assault allegations Sean Combs was sued by a music producer who accused him of sexual assault and being forced to have sex with sex workers. Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones claims he was the victim of unwanted sexual touching and groping while working for the rapper on his latest album. This is the fifth trial involving sexual assault allegations against Mr. Combs. In response to the complaint filed in a New York court, a lawyer for the artist said it was “pure fiction.” Mr. Combs’ lawyer, Shawn Holley, added: “We have overwhelming and indisputable evidence that his claims are complete lies. “We will examine these wild allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.” According to court documents, the music producer lived and traveled with Mr. Combs between September 2022 and November 2023. His lawyers claim he was drugged and “remembers waking up naked, dizzy and confused. He was in bed with two sex workers and Mr. Combs.” Jones also alleges in his complaint that the rapper was “grooming him to pass it off to his friends” and “engaging in serious illegal activity.” A number of photos from parties at Combs' house were included in the lawsuit. Court documents claim the photos show underage girls and sex workers allegedly being given drugs. Other defendants named in the lawsuit include Mr. Combs' son, Justin, his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, Universal Music Group chief executive Sir Lucian Grainge, and former Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam . The suit alleges that Grainge, Habtemariam, Motown Records, Love Records and Universal Music Group “failed to adequately monitor, warn or supervise” the actions of Mr. Combs, his son and his chief of staff. A rep for Justin Combs told TMZ that “these are all lies” and that this is a “clear example of a desperate person taking desperate measures in hopes of one day pay”. Jones is seeking $30 million. Getty Images Mr. Combs was also prosecuted for assault by his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, last November. They settled their matter amicably. This legal case is the fifth such action against Mr. Combs. The 54-year-old's ex-girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, sued him in November, alleging the label executive raped her in 2018 and subjected her to years of torture. sexual and physical abuse. The musicians settled the lawsuit two days later. “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms over which I have some control,” Ventura said in a statement. Four other accusers have now filed charges against him. One woman said Mr. Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her, then showed video of the assault to others, while another woman said Mr. Combs and another man took turns raping her and her friend in the early 1990s. Combs has denied all allegations against him and said in December: “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the horrible things alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth. »

