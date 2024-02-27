Chinese makeup artist recreates youth, takes years off 57-year-old actor and turns ordinary women into cover girls and princesses





A Chinese makeup artist who uses her exceptional skills to dramatically improve her clients' appearances, in some cases making them look several years younger, has become a major hit on the mainland's social media channels. With 5.5 million followers on Douyin, the 20-something cosmetics expert known as Tuzi, or Rabbit in English, has an impressive client list. It includes celebrities such as famous comedian Tang Jianjun, also known in China as Xie Guangkun, actress Jin Jing, actor Yang Di, famous male host Zhang Dada and grandmother KOL Tian. Tuzi pictured with one of his clients, several of whom are celebrities in China. Photo: Xiaohongshu Tuzi is based in southwest China's Yunnan province, where she runs Starlight Rabbit Portrait Studio, which offers makeover services.

Many of the studio's clients were attracted to Tuzi through her Extreme Makeover 100 People Challenge videos on Douyin, while many others are looking to learn her makeup techniques. She has hired dozens of apprentices, whose makeup skills, after training, are almost on par with Tuzi's. They live stream makeup tutorials on Douyin every day at 8:30 p.m. and attract an average daily audience of 1 million people. Tuzi's style embodies one of the most popular makeup aesthetics in China. Strange but Tuzi: the makeup artist transformed 72-year-old Internet celebrity Grandma Tian into a young blonde princess with blue eyes. Photo: Xiaohongshu This is characterized by a radiant, translucent complexion, shimmering eyelids, bright pink or mauve blush and gradient lips that are often bold, shiny or semi-matte. One of her most popular videos, in which Tuzi transforms 72-year-old internet celebrity Grandma Tian, ​​has attracted nearly 800,000 likes. The elderly online personality was transformed into a European-style princess with blonde hair and blue eyes, sparking comments that Tuzi helped grandma regain her youth. In another video, which received 1.1 million likes, Tuzi played 57-year-old classic comedy actor Tang Jianjun, whose wife was so stunned by the change that she exclaimed : I do not recognize you ! The transformation of actor Tang Jianjun, 57, was such that his wife did not recognize him. Photo: Xiaohongshu She also transformed Du Bo, the 46-year-old director of the Culture and Tourism Bureau of northeast China's Heilongjiang province, into a black queen. Tuzi has his critics, however. One unhappy customer said her makeup didn't cover facial flaws and made her look older, while another said Tuzi apprentices tend to stick to rigid designs, rather than adhere to a customer's specific preferences. Tuzi's main studio is in Xishuangbanna Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, and it has 17 branches in renowned tourist destinations across the country. Each studio offers makeup styles that incorporate local characteristics, such as ethnic minority styles, ice queen aesthetics, Hanfu-inspired looks, and more. Prices for a photoshoot package range from 699 to 2,888 yuan ($97 to $402), a makeup-only service costs 399 yuan. Opinions on Tuzi's makeup skills vary across mainland social media. One person wrote: I traveled almost halfway across China to have Tuzi do my makeup because she can give me a look I never dared to imagine and make me a better version of myself- even. Others said Tuzi's assembly line style of makeup made everyone look the same. One customer, who spent 1,599 yuan ($222), even accused her studio staff of having an extremely poor service attitude. The young makeup artist also transformed Du Bo, a 46-year-old tourism executive, into a black queen. Photo: Xinhua/Douyin However, one of her apprentices said: Professor Tuzi really loves makeup and I can feel her passion. There are more than 20 million makeup industry professionals in China, with an average age between 20 and 25, according to Chinanews. The average monthly income of Chinese makeup artists is 6,300 yuan (US$875), but others can earn more than 20,000 yuan per month, according to a survey by Ruishang Chuangmei Makeup Training Company.

