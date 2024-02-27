West Hollywood Hosts V-Day and Billion Rising Violence Awareness Campaign

The City of West Hollywood hosted a community awareness event as part of its annual recognition of V-Day, the global activist movement to end violence against all women (cisgender, transgender and those who hold fluid identities). prone to gender-based violence.), girls and the planet. Community members distributed materials to help promote a message of consent to its Only yes means yespublic awareness campaign, distribute alcohol test strips, share domestic violence awareness information and human trafficking prevention and awareness information, as well as general safety information and resources .

The Vice Mayor of West Hollywood joined members of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department's West Hollywood Station, block-by-block safety ambassadors, members of the Los Angeles LGBT Centers' WeHo Life group, members from the City of West Hollywood Women's Advisory Council, to public safety and city staff members. in the Rainbow district of WeHo, to distribute awareness and prevention materials in different nightlife venues in the city. Members of the public are welcome to stop and pick up materials at a table on Santa Monica Boulevard.

“Today we are giving out drink test strips,” Deputy Mayor Byers told WEHO TIMES. “This is an initiative that the city is very proud to partner with the LA LGBT Center and APLA Health. We went here to distribute test strips to the community and people in the bars on Saturday afternoon. We discuss with them the risks inherent in this activity and the ways in which they can better protect themselves. We’re really excited to engage in this way as a community.

Alcohol test strips are designed to detect the possible presence of date rape drugs, such as GHB (gamma hydroxybutyrate) or ketamine. WeHo Life program outreach staff began their test strip distribution efforts in October 2022 to inform and educate community members and businesses that alcoholic beverage test strips are a personal safety tool which can be used anywhere and anytime.

First launched in 2016, the #onlyYes campaign is a public awareness campaign aimed at encouraging members of the community to be more aware of sexual assault and promoting a message of consent.

For more than 20 years, the City has participated in V-Day. V-Day was founded on the belief that when art and activism come together, they have the power to transform systems and change culture. Founded by V (formerly Eve Ensler), activist and author ofThe Vagina Monologues, V-Day inspired women around the world and collectively raised awareness about how violence and gender intersect. V-Day is a movement and example of how the power of art can be used as a liberating tool for transformational holistic education and social justice.www.vday.org