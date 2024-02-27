In The Effect, investigation into love and other drugs





The world of medical research may not seem to have much to say to the world of theater, but Lucy Prebble sees connections. Both require subjects and observers, both take place in a carefully controlled environment, and both depend on some element of luck. The more I thought about it, the more I thought, “This is kind of what we do,” said Prebble, a British playwright and screenwriter. In 2006, Prebble became fascinated with one botched medical trial in particular, in which six healthy young British people suffered multi-organ failure after taking a new medication. The incident partly inspired The Effect, Prebbles' play about two participants in a drug trial that changes the course of their lives. First produced in 2012 at the National Theater in London (and performed in New York at the Barrow Street Theater in 2016), it was revived there last fall and will be presented in New York on March 3 for a commitment limited to the hangar.

Like the London revival, the New York run will star Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You, Black Mirror) and Taylor Russell (Waves, Bones and All) as Tristan and Connie, two people from different social backgrounds with almost opposite personalities who are assigned an antidepressant with the potential to provoke romantic feelings. When the drug turns out to be stronger than expected, testing the line between love and mania, the trial administrators (played by Michele Austin and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith) fight to keep it from spiraling out of control.

They know what they feel but they don't know why they feel it, Essiedu said of Tristan and Connie. Are they experiencing something that equates to 1 in 1 billion? Or will it be here today and gone tomorrow? Prebble wrote the play while dealing with her own grief and what she described as a battle with depression. I became very interested in what was real and what wasn't, what was love and what was fake euphoria, she said. I wanted to see if I could replicate that feeling in a theatrical experience. Directed by Jamie Lloyd, known for his resolutely modernist style (A Dolls House with Jessica Chastain, Cyrano de Bergerac with James McAvoy), the revival is as smooth and shiny as a pill capsule. Thanks to an abandoned intermission and other changes made by Lloyd in conjunction with Prebble, the show now runs 100 minutes, nearly 20 percent shorter than the original production.

There are few props and no costume changes, and the lighting design, by Jon Clark, complements a simple set, with a combination of spotlights and illuminated floor panels creating the impression of multiple rooms. What's great about Jamie is that everything comes from this deep, genuine desire within him to find what's needed, Russell said. This is never the case. Let's be radical in one way or another. It's, how can we let our imagination be the focus here? What gives or takes away from it?

Before the London run, Russell had never performed on stage professionally. She pursued the role after falling for the script and reading for Lloyd in New York during his Broadway production of A Dolls House last spring. Coming from a film background, where every day on set is different from the last, Russell worried that she would find the repetition of theater mind-numbing. But on the contrary, she says the experience brought a new sense of freedom to her work.

You go on stage and you have no idea what's going to happen, she said. It doesn't matter if you feel good, or lousy, or you didn't do enough preparation, or you hated your last performance, you just have to keep going. Essiedu, who in 2016 became the first actor of color to play Hamlet for the Royal Shakespeare Company, said he was drawn to the play's rigorous ambiguity. It is suggested early on that Tristan or Connie might be given a placebo, leaving the audience guessing which feelings are real and which are chemically enhanced. Once this mystery is solved, others arise. What was this drug actually designed for anyway? And what is going on between the two administrators? I couldn't really tell if it was a tragedy or a triumph, Essiedu said of reading the play. Even now, after doing this for two months, I've never really settled on what I believe, sometimes I think it's one, sometimes I think it's the other.

Prebble, who was a writer and executive producer on Succession, a show famous for its volatile mix of tragedy and comedy, said she tends to lean toward tragedy in her own writing. There is an argument that tragedy is the most optimistic art form, she said. Comedy essentially doesn't allow for change because it constantly has to reset. But in tragedy, change is possible. In the end, everything is different from where it all started. The characters in the play have undergone some evolution since its first performance more than ten years ago. Connie and Tristan, originally from Britain and Ireland, are now from Canada and East London, where Russell and Essiedu each grew up. And a central dance that Tristan uses to charm Connie was transformed from Irish tap dancing into a hip-hop shimmy, modeled by Essiedu (in collaboration with movement directors Sarah Golding and Yukiko Masui) after stage shows by Childish Gambino and Tyler the Creator. For the New York run, Prebble said she would make some additional edits to contextualize some culturally specific references, for example, while still preserving core character and plot details. (Is there a difference between American audiences and British audiences? In Britain, they laugh a line earlier, Prebble said. It's almost preemptive, as if they want to make the joke in their own head, or let you know that they see what's going to happen.) And as with any game or science experiment, the real breakthroughs are the ones you don't expect. You have to allow that to change and be specific to the present moment, Essiedu said. If you are looking for the effect you had before, it will never work.

