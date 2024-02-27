Self-tapes are the new norm in Hollywood for auditions. Not everyone is happy

Joel D. Montgrand is having a record year.

Saskatchewan Cree Nation actor Peter Ballantyne near Prince Albert said until recently he was only recognized for small roles, one-liners and fleeting moments on your favorite shows. But in the past couple of months, he made his debut on the hit HBO series. True Detective: Land of the Night alongside Jodie Foster, and in what was one of the most anticipated Netflix series in recent memory:Avatar: The Last Airbender.

He says the success probably wouldn't have happened without the industry collapsing around him in a very specific way.

“Being Indigenous, where I grew up, I never dreamed of becoming an actor because you had to move,” he told CBC News. “Nowadays, people from all over the country audition from their own hometowns. without limits.”

For better or worse, he says, self-taping in which actors record themselves auditioning at home instead of meeting casting directors in person is quickly becoming an entrenched feature. in industry.

Although self-tapings have always been a part of the acting world, they became a much larger part of it after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down active projects and then forced casting agents to find ways to audition the actors while respecting social distancing policies.

Joel D. Montgrand, right, appears in a still from True Detective: Night Country. Montgrand said he got the role through a self-tape. (Bell Media)

Montgrand sees this as a positive step that helped him land the role of Eddie Qavvik in Night Countryand one of them, according to him, is to help actors get more opportunities.

“What happened in the acting world, with me and a lot of my friends, was that auditions skyrocketed,” he said. “If someone says they would do on average maybe 50 auditions a year, suddenly they will do 100.”

But as self-recordings help change the way auditions work, others aren't sure the change will be beneficial.

Although Toronto producer and actor Julian De Zotti recognizes the significant benefits that self-recorded auditions can offer, he says the foray is similar to labor issues in other industries where workers are expected to gain skills. skills before getting a job.

“A lot of employers just think that, 'Well, you can learn this on your own time, and you should be able to just show up and do it,'” he said. “It's always been in our business. And now it's manifesting itself in a different way with self-recordings.”

Montgrand and De Zotti say the growing reliance on self-recordings can mean a greater workload for actors since they have to record themselves. And while actors who self-register may double the number of auditions they can attend, Montrgrand says that doesn't necessarily mean they're automatically doubling the number of roles they land. Because as their ability to audition increases, so does their competition.

“If they reserved, say, four of those 50 or whatever, they would still reserve four of those 100,” he said.

This leads to more chances but not necessarily more work and, in some cases, significantly less money in their bank accounts because they are now forced to buy or rent hardware and software and invest in training just to record an audition.

Eleanor Noble, an actress and president of the Canadian actors' union ACTRA, said rising expectations for self-taped auditions have had a direct monetary impact on performers, who earn just $10,000 a year on average in Canada .

Before the pandemic, Noble said, an acting audition typically took place at a casting house, which would provide a camera, lights and a reading partner. After playing his role once, the actor would receive notes from a director, producer or casting director before being allowed to read again.

Now, she says, actors must create a complete audition space at home with cameras, lighting and editing software on hand, learn how to physically use all that equipment and take the time to acquire skills. skills such as cinematography, editing and lighting design. . Essentially, Noble says, it requires auditioned actors to become part-time independent filmmakers just to be able to land a role.

“A lot of work was given to the performers by casting directors and we were never financially compensated for it,” she said.

That's in addition to the fact that actors aren't paid for the prep work they do to memorize pages of dialogue and build characters for auditions, Noble said.

“The only time we get paid and can make a living is when we land the role.”

Noble says working from home creates the opportunity (and therefore the expectation) for actors to continue recording until they get a perfect take, both based on their performance and the fact that a A pet, a child, a neighbor or other elements of their real life interrupt them.

Industry Regulation

These concerns have already resulted in industry action. Last year, when studios began advertising access to their cameras, lights, playback partners and editing software for a hefty fee, the U.S. Performers Union SAG-AFTRA called for this decision an “optical and ethical disaster”.

This issue became a central focus of the Hollywood strikes, and in the final agreement between SAG-AFTRA and the movie studios, specific guidelines were established. Now, producers are limited in the number of pages they can ask actors to perform, the video resolution they may require, and the equipment they can ask performers to use.

ACTRA and Equity, the UK's agency union, have undertaken similar attempts at monitoring. Each has “best practice” documents to guide how producers should handle self-registration requests, although both documents include the same line that “these arrangements will not always prove practical due to the fluid nature of our activities.”

A group of British actors launched their own, more complete document early 2023, writing that “the current framework is ad hoc and unregulated and needs to be urgently reviewed and updated in consultation with the stakeholders it concerns and whose livelihoods it affects.”

Noble says ACTRA is currently negotiating stricter regulations for its next contract with movie studios.

A wider range of hearings

Although the challenges of self-taping have increased for actors, it is unlikely that they will ever disappear completely due to the casting advantages they offer.

Casting director Deirdre Bowen says she has embraced virtual auditions and self-recordings because it gives her a greater choice of auditions.

“I can see a lot more auditions because I don’t have to wait in line,” she said. “I have a much bigger network.”

That means she can consider actors she wouldn't normally cast, performers who have less experience than the ten people she would normally bring to audition in person.

While this can make it harder for actors, she says it also increases the talent pool.

Noble, Montgrand and De Zotti all recognize this as an advantage and accept that the practice of self-registration is likely to remain. What concerns them and others most is whether these actors will be protected from an industry that has already established a tradition of requiring unpaid work.