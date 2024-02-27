



It would be hard to find a Medicare senior who benefits more from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) than NFL star Travis Kelce. According to Varietythe law which increased Medicare prescription drug premiums by 21% also financed Mr. Kelce's debut as a Hollywood producer. Variety gushes that its $10 million film, My Dead Friend Zoe, will be the first film financed using President Biden's green energy credits and money generated from the sale of excess tax credits from green energy entrepreneur Mike Fields, an IRA loophole few knew existed. Neither Mr. Kelce nor Mr. Field needed help. Kelce earns $14 million per year from the NFL, while Field has owned eight car dealerships and developed hundreds of solar energy projects, according to its website. This law once presented as a radical health and climate bill now funds independent films for multi-millionaires. This kind of wasteful spending is discouraging to seniors, who are harmed by the IRA. Although commonly called climatic law, the IMost popular AR layout has always been his promise to reduce prescription drug costs for seniors. Unfortunately, the law will only help one in ten seniors, but it will cause most of their Medicare drug premiums to skyrocket. Seniors essentially self-fund a large portion of IRA drug benefits with higher monthly rates. Premiums are expected to rise further when the law limiting spending to $2,000 takes effect next year. The reason seniors get stuck with the note is because the IRA embezzles over $200 billion in savings on Medicare prescription drugs to finance green energy. There is not enough money left to pay for the pharmaceutical benefits provided by law. This may surprise most Americans, but Beltway insiders have always known what Congress meant by promising that the law would lower drug costs, allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices and limit increases in pharmaceutical premiums from Medicare at 6%. In Washington, reducing drug costs means reducing federal drug spending, not necessarily reducing costs for patients. Direct negotiation means forcing drug companies to fill federal coffers with deep discounts on high-priced drugs. The IRA cap on premium increases applies only to basic Medicare Part D plans that most seniors avoid. When it became clear that the law encouraged biggest increases in prescription drug premiums In the history of Medicare Part D, few media outlets have even bothered to report on it. Everyone in Washington knew that the main goal of the new drug policies was to help sell the bill to the public and fund its climate agenda, which Wall Street estimates will cost a trillion dollars. Green policies are usually financed indirectly since Americans, including progressives, are notoriously unwilling to pay for them. Last year, one of the richest and richest regions in California, Sonoma Countyrejected a quarter of a cent raising taxes to reduce local carbon emissions. Like the Affordable Care Act, the IRA took a simpler route: new Medicare policies that generate funds that can be spent elsewhere. But don't say the Inflation Reduction Act didn't help anyone. Mr. Kelce's new film will premiere next month at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin. Hopefully seniors will get free access since they helped pay. Mark Merritt is President of Proactive Strategies Group (PSG) and has held leadership positions in several healthcare industry groups.

