Meghan Markle is not Angelina Jolie: Royal commentator says Hollywood is snubbing Prince Harry's wife

Hollywood celebrities now favor King Charles and Prince William over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to royal commentator Josh Rom.

Even though Harry and Meghan are striving to become famous in Hollywood thanks to Netflix and Spotify deals, they are not getting as much support from Hollywood stars as they would like, Rom told Sky News Australia.

In contrast, Prince William made his presence felt at the recent 77th BAFTAs, alongside A-listers such as Cate Blanchett and David Beckham. This event highlights the irony of the Sussexes' Hollywood aspirations compared to royal support for the King and Prince of Wales.

“I find it almost ironic that Prince Harry and Meghan are trying to make it in Hollywood, but yet it is the King and Prince William who receive the most support from stage and screen,” Rom said.

Rom also discussed Meghan's acting career before her royal wedding. He noted that her role in “Suits” didn't put her at the top of Hollywood's A-list. Her worldwide recognition, he suggests, is largely due to her association with the royal family rather than her acting skills.

“She was hardly Angelina Jolie, she wasn't at the top of the celebrity circuit. Some sources told me, before she was a royal, that she and her former press representative would meet with the tabloids to make enter Meghan in the 'Press to continue her career. She was only elevated to the world stage because of Prince Harry,” Rom said.

Harry-Meghan will regain his popularity

Despite Rom's observations, there is a counter-narrative from a PR expert, who suggested that Harry and Meghan are on the right track to regaining their popularity in Hollywood.

“They have just returned from a successful press tour in Canada to promote next year's Invictus Games and it showed them that they are growing their brand the right way and if this type of activity continues, their Sussex brand will be able to regain some of their lost popularity”, Lynn Carratt of Press Box PR said The mirror.

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. See all the latest measures regarding the 2024 budget here. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: February 27, 2024, 09:07 AM IST

Topics that might interest you

