Manhattan DA wants silence for Trump, seeks to release Access Hollywood tape in secret trial





NEW YORK — Prosecutors in New York's criminal case of Donald Trump asked a judge Monday to silence the former president before next month's trial, citing what they called his “long history of public and inflammatory remarks” about people. involved in his legal affairs. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is seeking what it described as a “narrowly tailored” order that would prohibit Trump from making or directing others to make public statements about witnesses and potential jurors, as well as as statements intended to interfere with or harass court personnel. , the public prosecution team or their families. The prosecutor's office is also seeking permission to show jurors the infamous “Access Hollywood” video, made public during the final weeks of Trump's 2016 White House campaign, in which he bragged about seizing women's genitals without asking permission. Prosecutors say the release of the 2005 footage, followed by a wave of women accusing Trump of sexual assault, accelerated his efforts to keep negative stories out of the press, leading to one of the secret arrangements at the heart of the 'affair. case. Trump's lawyers wrote in court papers Monday that the “Access Hollywood” video “contains inflammatory and unduly prejudicial evidence that has no place in this lawsuit regarding accounting records and practices.” The judge, Juan Manuel Merchan, did not immediately rule on the requests. Jury selection is scheduled to begin March 25. Barring last-minute delays, this will be the first of Trump's four criminal cases to go to trial. Silencing Trump would add to restrictions put in place after his impeachment last April, which prohibit him from using evidence in the case to attack witnesses. Prosecutors also propose that jurors' names not be made public in order to “minimize obstacles to jury selection and protect juror safety.” Without limits, prosecutors said, Trump's rhetoric “would create a significant and imminent threat to the trial by distracting staff, diverting government resources and delaying the administration of justice.” A spokesperson for Trump's presidential campaign called the request for silence “pure election interference” and called the money secrecy affair a “sham orchestrated by partisan Democrats who are desperate to prevent » Trump from returning to the White House. Trump's lawyer, Susan Necheles, said the defense would respond in court papers later this week.

