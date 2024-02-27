World leaders and Bollywood stars visit Jamnagar





Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Bob Iger will join Indian political and business leaders, cricket stars as well as Bollywood celebrities for a pre-wedding event to celebrate the marriage of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Ambani, 28, is the youngest son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, one of the world's richest men, while Merchant, 29, is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. The lavish three-day celebration, to be held from Friday to Saturday in Jamnagar, Gujarat on India's west coast, will also include performances by pop star Rihanna, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, music duo Bollywood artist Ajay-Atul and American illusionist. David Blaine, according to an official Reliance Industries guest list seen by The National. The event is a precursor to the main wedding which will take place on July 12 in Mumbai. Besides Meta's Zuckerberg and Disney's Iger, other high-profile business leaders at the Jamnagar celebration include Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Alphabet; Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock; Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe; and Jay Lee, executive chairman of Samsung Electronics. Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant at their engagement party in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. AP They will be joined by the Governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, Yasir Al-Rumayyan; former White House adviser Ivanka Trump; Klaus Schwab, president of the World Economic Forum; former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd; journalist Fareed Zakaria; and former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, among others. Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani will also be in attendance, alongside Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema. Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Hardik and Krunal Pandya will also be present. Bollywood will be represented by Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and more. South Indian superstar Rajinikanth will also be present. The groom and bride-to-be got engaged at a temple in Rajasthan in December 2022 and held a star-studded engagement in January last year, attended by Bollywood's elite. A number of pre-wedding ceremonies have already taken place, including a lagan lakhvanu ceremony held earlier this month. In the traditional Gujarati ceremony, the official wedding invitation is first offered to the gods to seek their blessings, before being sent to the guests. Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant during her mehendi ceremony last year. @abujanisandeepkhosla / Instagram In their invitation for the pre-wedding event, the Ambanis said they chose Jamnagar because it was the place closest to our hearts. Over the years, we have planted more than 10 million trees in this arid region, transforming it into a vibrant green community, the invitation states. To further the spirit of this initiative, Anant has lovingly maintained this resort to make it a haven of care and compassion for over thousands of rescued animals. LEARN MORE Over the past 25 years, we have built our fondest memories in Jamnagar. And it is the place closest to our hearts. We look forward to welcoming you as we celebrate the start of Radhika and Anant's wedding festivities. The Ambanis are not the type to skimp on family weddings. Anant's sister Isha Ambani's 7 billion rupee nuptials in 2018 remains the most expensive Indian wedding of all time and included a performance by Beyoncé. Updated: February 27, 2024, 2:32 p.m.

