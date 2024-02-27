What is ALS? Early symptoms Canadians should be aware of

This article is provided for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Contact a qualified health care professional before engaging in physical activity or changing your diet, medications, or lifestyle.

Kenneth Mitchell has died at the age of 49, more than five years after being diagnosed with ALS. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell, known for his roles in “Star Trek: Discovery”, “Captain Marvel” and “Jericho”, has died of ALS at age 49. The Toronto-born film and television star was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2018.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Mitchell's family shared an obituary, featuring a photo of the actor with his two children, Lilah and Kallum.

“For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of terrible challenges related to ALS. And in true Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment, to live a full and joyful life in every moment,” said the statement read.

The family described Mitchell as a “seeker of hope” and an “infectious laugh,” a “Leafs fan,” a “world traveler” and “more than anything else, a proud father.” They added his best traits shown in his parenting. “Regardless of his later disabilities, Ken discovered a higher calling: to be more fully himself for his children. Ken will always be proud of what his children have become.”

He lived by the principle that every day is a gift and we never walk alone.Obituary of Kenneth Mitchell via Instagram

Mitchell started using a wheelchair a year after his diagnosis, and continued to work as an actor. In one of his “Star Trek: Discovery” roles, he played a scientist who uses a hovercraft wheelchair named Aurellio. He also played an FBI agent who uses a wheelchair in the Hulu series “The Old Man.”

Mitchell publicly shared his diagnosis in a 2020 interview with people.

The story continues

“I think over time it became the theme of us accepting this with grace,” Mitchell said. said. “I try to see the beauty of it, in a way. I will never forget, one of my Star Trek my teammates told me, because they had been going through tough times with illnesses and other things, and I remember them communicating to me saying, “You have a choice. You can look at it in different ways, but maybe try to see it as a gift that allows you to experience life in a way that most people don't.'”

Most people who are diagnosed with ALS die within five years diagnostic. It is estimated that approximately 4,000 Canadians are currently living with ALS and approximately 1,000 Canadians die from it each year.

But what exactly is ALS and what are its effects on the body? Here's everything you need to know.

What is ALS?

Motor neurons degenerate and die with ALS, leading to progressive paralysis. (Getty)

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive, terminal illness that affects “essentially the living wires that connect our brains to our muscles,” says Dr. David Taylor, vice president of research at ALS Canada.

These “wires” are called motor neurons through which the brain signals the muscles. With ALS, motor neurons degenerate and die, leading to progressive paralysis.

“You lose the ability to move, to speak, to swallow, and what makes that terminal is ultimately the ability to breathe,” Taylor says. Yahoo Canada.

Also known as Lou Gehrig's disease or motor neurone disease, ALS currently affects approximately 200,000 people worldwide, including approximately 4,000 in Canada.

What causes ALS?

We still don't do it Really know what causes ALS, expert says. For about 10 percent of people diagnosed, ALS is passed down through genetics. “We can link this to a specific genetic variant that can confer disease in individuals.

“Otherwise, we don't know the exact reason that we're really focused on, and I think over the last few years we've come a very long way. But it continues to be something that we're striving for.” Taylor said.

ALS can affect anyone, at any age, any ethnicity, men or women… It is important to be aware of it.David Taylor, ALS Canada

Although genetics are the largest known risk factor for ALS, Taylor adds that “to some extent” aging plays a role, as the disease typically appears in mid-to-late life.

It's also been linked to smoking and brain trauma, “but we don't have anything super definitive,” he said.

What are the first symptoms of ALS?

There is no cure for ALS, but researchers are optimistic. (Getty)

Taylor explains that ALS begins with progressive weakness, either in the upper or lower body, as well as progressive slurred speech or difficulty speaking or swallowing.

Progressive weakness of upper body may look like impaired handwriting, difficulty lifting or reaching, problems with dressing or hygiene (e.g., buttoning, clipping nails, etc.), and other daily tasks.

In the lower bodythis may include frequent stumbling, difficulty climbing stairs or getting up from a chair, as well as a dragging foot when walking or the inability to walk that far.

He stresses that people should not worry because many symptoms can overlap with those of other illnesses. However, ALS Canada has a online tool called REFERENCESwith an early symptom checklist to encourage people to see an ALS specialist “as quickly as possible” if necessary.

The flow delay in diagnosis in Canada, the duration can be up to two years, which can represent “the majority of an ALS patient's remaining life.”

How is ASL treated?

There is no cure for ASL, but there are treatments that can improve or prolong the remaining quality of life. A the available treatment is riluzoleoral therapy in tablet form.

“There are a few other therapies that have been approved more recently by Health Canada, and we still know more about their effects. clinical tests“They showed that they could slow the progression of the disease to some extent, but certainly not save anyone,” says Taylor. “We’re definitely looking to get better ones in the near future.”

Taylor says it's an exciting time for research, saying, “I think we're going to make substantial progress.” He encouraged Canadians to donate to ALS Canada for research and national advocacytherefore “we can also, ultimately, cure this disease with the rest of the world”.

For those who have a loved one diagnosed, asking about registering with a local ALS society can help get the right support moving forward.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! follow us on Twitter And Instagram.