Sora pushes the Hollywood mogul to suspend the expansion of his studios for 800 million dollars: can AI end cinema? | Technology News





The glimpse of Sora alone was enough to send many filmmakers around the world into a tizzy. Earlier this month, Sam Altmans OpenAI introduced its latest text-to-video conversion model, Sora. The new AI model is capable of creating one-minute HD videos based on natural language prompts. As we know, the model is not yet in the public domain, but OpenAI has shared some stunning videos that have many wondering about the future of cinema. Prominent actor, filmmaker, and studio owner Tyler Perry appears to be among those concerned about Sora's impeccable film output. According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Perry put his ambitious $800 million studio expansion plan on hold after seeing Sora's abilities. The filmmaker also sounded the alarm about the potential impact of this technology. Being told he can do all these things is one thing, but seeing his abilities, it was mind-blowing, Perry was quoted as saying by the outlet. Reportedly, Perry is planning a massive expansion of his studio in Atlanta. This could have had 12 soundstages over 330 acres. It seems like his plans won't take off now, especially after Sora made waves on the internet. Can Sora kill cinema? The OpenAI model is capable of producing trailer-quality videos with just a few words as a prompt. While this could be seen as a threat, many filmmakers and members of the AI ​​community see Sora as a huge step forward and a significant milestone for generative AI. Sora-generated videos are consistent with characters, backgrounds, and movements with detailed settings and multiple cameras. It's important to remember that Sora is not capable of creating feature films. The idea that something like Sora could be the death knell for the television and film industries, from now on, is unfounded. For now, technology needs to evolve significantly before it allows anyone to become a director using prompts. This could be a giant technological leap. Based on reports, experts suggest that there is no need to worry as the integration of AI can help optimize certain industries, attract more innovative talents and open up new possibilities for industries from cinema and television around the world. As a profession, film production requires the combination of emotional experiences and individual anecdotes. It is a collaboration of many directors, writers, actors and various other artists. A film is made through the combined efforts of various parties. Sora or any other AI model, at this point, is incapable of emulating these types of collaborative creative efforts. OpenAI's new model may appear to signal a shift in existing production standards, and could even impact some jobs. However, just as the invention of photography did not replace painting or printing took over literature, Sora will improve over time with updates and upgrades. However, this perhaps does not threaten cinema, because human creativity is at its center.

