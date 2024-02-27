Florida Strawberry Festival opens Thursday





LAKELAND Under the leadership of a new festival president and with some of the best musical artists taking the stage this year, the 2024 Florida Strawberry Festival is shaping up to be especially enjoyable this year. Called BerryFest24, the Florida Strawberry Festival takes place Thursday through March 10 at the Plant City Fairgrounds. The 11-day festival, now in its 89th year, is held to celebrate the annual strawberry harvest in eastern Hillsborough County. In recent years, more than 600,000 visitors have attended for a day or night of entertainment, youth livestock shows, trade and world exhibitions. the famous strawberry shortcake. Under the leadership of new Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson, who began serving in April 2023, this year's festival is held under the theme Out of This World. Robinson said the theme represents the staff's efforts to create an out-of-this-world experience for festival-goers this year. The festival atmosphere is unlike any other, Robinson said in a written statement. Seeing families come together, volunteers serve, and the Plant City community come together year after year is extraordinary. There's no place on Earth like the Florida Strawberry Festival. This otherworldly experience comes not only from Strawberry Festivals' agrarian and agricultural exhibits and exhibits, but also from its renowned musical programming on the Wish Farms Sound Stage. This year's headliners include Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra, The Beach Boys, Black Eyed Peas, The Bellamy Brothers, ZZ Top, Bill Haley & The Comets, Craig Morgan, The Commodores and Foreigner. Country artist Cody Johnson will also perform on stage at 7:30 p.m. on March 10. His 2019 album Aint Nothin' to It was No. 1 on the Billboard US Country chart the week of February 2, 2019. The festival has always strived to attract some of the biggest names in entertainment to our community, and Cody Johnson will take us to the next level, Robinson said. In total, there will be approximately 400 different dealers and vendors, many of whom are new to selling at the Strawberry Festival, as well as free entertainment throughout the festival. Here are some of this year's highlights. See the festival website www.flstrawberryfestival.com for a complete list of artists and vendors and to verify all times, dates and relevant information. Aaron Radatz Magical Entertainer: Radatz has attracted global clients including Aflac, Caesars Palace, Princess Cruise Line, Hilton Hotels, General Motors, Volvo, Busch Gardens and Disney. Aaron Radatz Magical Entertainer will perform daily in the Publix Showcase tent at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., with no show at 11 a.m., Sunday, March 3.

Deano Graham & The Grass Wagon Revival: Christian revival and gospel singer Deano Graham will perform in the Publix Showcase tent on March 4 at 6 p.m.

Khalea Lynee: A singer-songwriter with a spiritual connection to music, Lynee showcases soul and jazzy influences via gospel roots. She appeared on season 17 of NBC's The Voice, where she won all four chairs during her blind audition. She will perform under the Publix Showcase tent on March 7 at 6 p.m.

Them Sweeney Boys: These guys will serenade festival-goers with fun, familiar songs as well as classic, slapstick comedy. The Sweeney Boys will perform daily in the Entenmanns Strawberry Tent at noon, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Black Eyed Peas to Oliver Anthony:Strawberry Festival announces star-studded musical lineup Some of the new Strawberry Festival 2024 craft vendors include: Shiver n Sweat Woodwork: Showcasing a variety of homemade pepper mills, cheese boards, bread boards and spoons on the south side of the Arthur Boring Building.

Shrunk 3D Tampa: A mobile 3D photography booth located on East Independent, customers can take a photo and the images come to life as 3D figurines.

Southern Style Sweet Tees: This seller features original designs of Florida Men and Pirate Dogs, including shirts, flags, koozies, hats, hoodies and more. It is located in the southwest corner of the Parke Exhibition Building.

The Coolest Cooler: Colorful coolers featuring seats and carts, offered in a range of unique designs and located in the North Exhibition Tent.

East Hill Creamery: French Alpine-style cheeses for sale made from raw milk produced by cows on the family farm in Western New York. The creamery is located in the stadium's exhibition building.

Southern Glam Boutique: Trendy brands and styles of clothing, bags, accessories, shoes and more in the Entenmanns Strawberry tent. Via email, Rhett Rollyson, associate director of BerryFest24, said the festival staff has worked diligently over the past year to make the festival the best it can be. If you're looking for an out-of-this-world experience, you need to come see us at the 2024 Florida Strawberry Festival, he said. There's something for everyone: great exhibits, great rides, good food and good entertainment. Find out why more than 600,000 visits last year; I promise you won't be disappointed. In addition to new vendors and entertainment shows, the Florida Strawberry Festival 2024 has also added a new app so guests can personalize their tours with features that help with tickets, food, events, parking and more . It can be downloaded now from the App Store or Google Play. If you are going to WHAT: Florida Strawberry Festival WHEN: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., February 29 to March 10 OR: 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City COST: Adults 13 and over, $15; children 6 to 12 years old, $5; children aged 5 and under, free with paid adult admission. Discounted prices through March 10 at participating Central Florida Publix Super Market locations, adults 13 and older, $10; children 6 to 12 years old, $4; children aged 5 and under, with paid adult admission. INFO: See www.flstrawberryfestival.comFacebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and X at #BerryFest24 or call 813-752-9194.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theledger.com/story/entertainment/events/2024/02/27/rides-food-and-music-florida-strawberry-festival-opens-thursday/72743932007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos