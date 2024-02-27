Women's Day 2024: 5 Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Working For Women's Welfare





Women's Day 2024 is approaching and the whole world is gearing up to celebrate women of all kinds. As this big day approaches, it is important to reflect on the common social issues and crimes that women often face. Despite years of progress and educational development, women are still not safe everywhere.

To tackle these social issues, many Bollywood celebrities have taken action to eradicate them. Here are the celebrities who are helping to combat societal ills and make the world a better place for women.

Shabana Azmi Shabana Azmi is one of the powerful names in Bollywood. She founded the Mijwan Welfare Society in 1999 with the aim of supporting girls from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The NGO works towards education, skills development and financial assistance for these girls.

Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra is known for her courage and strong personality. She has been the National Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF India since 2010. Through this, the actress is helping young girls to be educated, empowered and eradicate inequality. She has been a UNICEF Global Goodwill Ambassador since 2016. Shah Rukh Khan Not many people know that there is more to Shah Rukh Khan than just his looks, acting and charm. The superstar also owns an NGO called Meer Foundation, which is named after her late father. Established in 2011, the NGO supports acid attack survivors, their education and employment. Don't Miss: 5 Akshay Kumar Films That Tackle Real-World Social Issues Akshay Kumar Apart from making many films on women's issues and social problems, Akshay Kumar has also actively contributed to the welfare of women. It has a self-defense coaching center called Women Self Defense Centers (WSDC), which teaches self-defense to women for free. He also donates large sums to numerous NGOs. Farhan Akhtar Farhan Akhtar is an actor who has started many different initiatives for the welfare of women by changing the men of the society. His Men Against Rape and Discrimination (MARD) campaign was a great initiative to help men be more responsible towards masculinity and tackle issues such as gender inequality. Don't miss: From dating to cross-dressing: how new-age Bollywood films respond to social messages If you liked this story, stay tuned to HerZindagi for more! Your opinion interests us! Take a moment to fill out our reader survey, it will help us better understand your preferences. Click here. Image courtesy: Instagram

