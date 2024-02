Bucket Listers brings Sparkling Pink LA pop-up experience to West Hollywood

Bucket Listers is currently hosting its Sparkling Pink LA pop-up experience in the city of West Hollywood at EP & LP: 603 N La Cienega Boulevard. The special event runs until March 16, 2024. Sparkling Pink LA is decked out in shades of pink, with pink lighting, disco balls, feathers and a variety of pink neon signs, making it perfect for photo ops throughout the restaurant. Guests can enjoy a carousel horse, sparkling paneled mirrors, a bracelet-making area and board games to enhance the fun of the evening. The drinks menu features six specialty cocktails including tequila, gin, whiskey, vodka and rum. Options include Pink Friday Girl, Pink Glasses, Bad Romance, Watermelon Sugar, Maneater and Cuff it. All were visually appealing, tasty and contributed to the lively atmosphere. Our meal started with Truffle Arancini as a starter, consisting of four scoops served with spicy garlic aioli and parmesan, a heavenly delight. Calamari was another appetizer option available. For mains, we enjoyed the tender Kerwee Angus Sirloin (6oz) with steak fries and chipotle cream sauce, which was impeccably cooked, sliced ​​for sharing and unanimously considered the highlight of the menu . We also indulged in the Vodka Pasta, our server's recommended dish featuring Rigatoni pasta, vodka sauce, fresh basil and parmesan, offering the perfect pasta texture with a spicy kick. Additionally, the menu offers tacos, cheeseburgers and a chicken sandwich. Between the main course and dessert, shots are offered to guests to cleanse the palate. The “Pink Shot” cart visits tables, pouring shots into cowboy boot-shaped shot glasses adorned with tiny pink cowboy hats and gummies. Instructions encourage guests to pull down the snap and follow with a pink candy (note: the hat is not edible). For dessert, we enjoyed the Chocolate Torte, a decadent creation made with a chocolate brownie base, milk chocolate mousse, raspberry jelly, dark chocolate frosting and fresh raspberries , perfectly combined with the Bad Romance cocktail, a mixture of Kraken rum and crème de cocoa. , sugar, espresso and bitter chocolate. Another dessert option available is Pavlova. The staff at the Sparkling Pink pop-up event are exceptionally welcoming and knowledgeable about the menu, enhancing the overall experience. The ambiance exudes romance, with many couples enjoying a romantic dinner. A group of women celebrating Galentine's Day added to the festive atmosphere. Whether for a romantic evening or a festive gathering, Sparkling Pink offers impeccable service, delicious cuisine and a sparkling ambiance, ensuring you have a memorable evening. Reservations are recommended, especially for brunch. As this is a pop-up event, entry fees start at $25 per person, which includes a welcome cocktail. Weekend brunch costs $50 per person and includes a welcome cocktail and main course. Reservations can be made at:https://bucketlisters.com/ experience/sparkling-pink

