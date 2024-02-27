Churches offer many ways to observe Lent | News | Daily Sun Villages

One by one on Feb. 16, diners filed through the doors of Lake Deaton United Methodist Church, even spilling into the church's overflow catering area.

These were Deaton Lake UMC's first fish fry for Lent and the initial reactions were positive.

We had about 50 people over for dinner on Feb. 16, said Maria Arias of Lake Deaton UMC. Food was plentiful and there was lots of fun, camaraderie and new friends.

During the 40 days of Lent, churches and observing worshipers gather for prayer, fellowship, and congregational meals. And in and around the Villages, this tradition continues.

In the Catholic Church, those who are at least 14 years old are asked to abstain from eating meat on Ash Wednesday, Good Friday, and all Fridays during the 40 days of Lent. However, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops allows certain exemptions.

Those exempt from fasting and abstinence outside the age limits include the physically or mentally ill, including people with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, according to a message on the USCCB website . Pregnant or breastfeeding women are also excluded. In all cases, common sense must prevail and sick people must not further endanger their health by fasting.

St. Paul Catholic Church is offering Lenten Fish Fries at 5 p.m. every Friday during Lent in the St. Paul Catholic School cafeteria, 1330 Sunshine Ave. in Leesburg. The cost is $13 per person and $32 for a family meal.

In Belleview, St. Paul Parish hosts a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays year-round.

Our main courses come with coleslaw, potato waves and the vegetables of the day, said the Rev. Mark Niznik, pastor of St. Paul Parish. There is also free tea, lemonade and coffee. The donation is $15 per meal and we sell desserts from our Ladies Adoration Society for just $2 each.

The United Methodist Church has no official guidelines for how its members observe fasting, but the General Rules of the Church, last updated in 2016, refer to fasting or abstinence as part of the ordinances of God which all Methodists are called to attend as they are. able.

Lake Deaton UMC is hosting its take-out fish fry from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through March 29 at the church, 6500 Wesleyan Way in The Villages. There will be no fish fry on March 15 because the church is hosting a Harmony Singers concert at that time.

A dinner of baked or fried fish, coleslaw, tater tots and cookies is on the menu, said Linda Smith of Lake Deaton UMC's communications team. If eating in the car is not acceptable, it is possible to dine in the church hall. Walk-ins are welcome.

For more information about the Lake Deaton UMC Fish Fry, call 352-571-4665 during regular business hours.

Several area Lutheran churches offer Wednesday worship and congregational dinners during Lent. Hope Lutheran Church hosts Lenten suppers at 5 p.m. Wednesdays at its central campus in The Villages, followed by a worship service at 6 p.m.

Wednesday dinners are a Lenten tradition at Hope Lutheran, said Marina Ernst, media coordinator at Hope Lutheran. Our dinners are very popular and we require online reservations for those wishing to dine on site.

Oxford Open Bible Lutheran Church holds a weekly Lenten service on Wednesdays at 4 p.m., followed by a dinner of soup and salads. Trinity Lutheran in Summerfield launched a six-week Lenten worship series, Guided to the Cross, on Ash Wednesday. Services are held at 4 p.m. Wednesday through March 20 and are followed by a congregational dinner.

In Catholic churches in and around villages, Fridays during Lent are an opportunity for parishioners and others to pray the Stations of the Cross, which traditionally consists of 14 stations representing a different moment of the passion and death of Jesus.

St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood is hosting Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m. on Fridays until March 22. For the final three Stations of the Cross gatherings, the church's Catholic Women's Council will host a meatless supper inside the Family Life Center.

Saint Mark the Roman Catholic Evangelist of Summerfield will have a Stations of the Cross at 5 p.m. on Fridays until March 15. The church will hold a special concert, The Stations of the Cross, at 5 p.m. on March 22 instead of the Stations of the Cross, while on March 29. will present the Stations of the Cross at noon.

The Saint-Timothée des Villages Roman Catholic Church has scheduled the Stations of the Cross on Fridays at noon during Lent.

Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 20.5302, or [email protected].