'No Shahid Kapoor filter': Actor talks about being an 'outsider' in Bollywood | Étimes





February 27, 2024, 9:16 p.m. IST Source: etimes.in Shahid Kapoor recently criticized the camp culture prevalent in Bollywood. The actor, who is basking in the success of his recently released film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, recently admitted that people in Bollywood don't accept foreigners easily. On Neha Dhupia's show, Shahid was asked to react to not being a part of any camp since the beginning of his career. Shahid added, “Maybe I don’t have the qualities to be a campy person. I was from Delhi, came to Mumbai and was not accepted in my class. I was a foreigner because my accent was different, I had a Delhi accent. I was really mistreated for a very long time. We lived in a rented house so every 11 months we moved. I would be in a new building, trying to make friends with people who didn't know me. I went to Shiamak Davar and college, and that's where I finally felt accepted and had my own group of people, and then I became an actor. When I came to the industry, I realized that it was also like a school. Bahar waale ko aasani se accept nahi karte ye log, inko bada problem hota hai ke tum aa kaise gaye ander. So for many years you deal with this. The actor urged his colleagues to allow individuals to collaborate with whomever they want instead of criticizing or belittling them. He said, “I don’t like that camp thing.” I think people who want to collaborate creatively with each other should do so. People are comfortable with each other, that's normal. But that doesn't mean you criticize others, put them down, or close doors to others. And I think that's something that happens in this fraternity. I hate being bullied and didn't have confidence in myself as a child, teenager and young adult. But now, if you try to bully me, I will bully you back. So I hate the bully, I bully the bully. This is not a Shahid filter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/videos/etimes/bollywood/no-filter-shahid-kapoor-actor-opens-up-about-being-an-outsider-in-bollywood/videoshow/108049940.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos