Broadway actor, star of the TV series “The Hoop Life” was 77 years old





Lynda Gravátt, pillar of the New York stage, a prominent figure in the Washington DC theater community and a familiar presence on television thanks to her appearances in the Law and order franchise shows, The good wife and the 1999 Showtime series Hoop life, died on February 23 in a New Jersey hospital. She was 77 years old. His death was confirmed by the National Black Theater. No cause has been disclosed. Born in Harlem on May 24, 1946 (some reports say 1947), Gravátt made her Broadway debut at age 4 in The king and Iand later appeared as a child performer and singer on local television shows and in concerts. A graduate of Howard University, Gravátt resumed her acting career as a founding member of Living Stage, a company at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. dedicated to theatrical works promoting social justice. Returning to New York, Gravátt became a fixture on the Off Broadway scene, where her CV would include John Henry Redwood's The old settlerLynn Nottage Intimate clothingAugust Wilson King Hedley IIthat of Lillian Hellman The little foxes and that of Dominique Morisseau Skeleton crew. On Broadway, . Gravátt was waiting in 2001 for Leslie Uggams in King Hedley II, and the same year he starred in 45 seconds from Broadway. She returned to Broadway in 2006 in the original production by John Patrick Shanley. Doubtand in 2008, he understudied the role of Big Mama for Phylicia Rashad in a revival of Cat on a hot tin roof. Gravátt has been nominated for four AUDELCO Awards and two Drama League Awards, winning the Theater World Award in 1999 for her performance in The old settlerand the 2004 AUDELCO Prize for its performance in Intimate clothing. Other television credits include The Good Wife, 30 Rock, Person of Interest And Madam Secretary. Gravátt was also a beloved teacher of theater arts, sharing her skills and talents with students at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C., Howard University, and Rutgers University. “Greatness,” actress Viola Davis wrote in a social media post. “This is what you will be… a big heart, a great actress, a great friend… I will love you forever. Rest well Lynda Gravat. Phylicia Rashad, a longtime friend, said in an article Written by Vera J. Katz, acting professor at Howard University, “Lynda has always been smart, beautiful, talented, determined, and clean in her work.” She is survived by her sons David and Oge; five grandchildren and other extended family.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2024/02/lynda-gravatt-dead-1235839410/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos