The Voice: 4 best blind auditions from the season 25 premiere | Entertainment

BNCs The voice arrived with its 25th season with the highly anticipated Dan + Shay debut as official judges and the first look at our generation of prospects vying for a chance to win big and become the next big music phenomenon.
Dani Stacy, 31, based in Nashville, was the first singer of the evening with her rendition of I Know I Will Survive. Everyone turned their chairs, but Reba McEntire has been locked. Frustrated, she said to Stacy anyway, I think you're spectacular; I hear the range in your voice. John legend said that not everyone has a soul that sings Soul and asked him to come to Team Legend. Dan + Shay released their R&B debut, which Stacy cited as an influence through Destiny's Child, but it was Chance the Rapper who was his chosen coach. She said she chose him because he saw the artist and he was innovative.
Next come brothers Justin and Jeremy Garcia, 17, from California. Both sang a duet of Story. Chance gave advice on their pitch, and John said it could have been tighter, which is why he didn't turn around. However, Dan + Shay, along with Reba, nominated them both for their team, but the brothers ended up choosing Dan & Shay, a perfect complement to their duo style.
Nadege, 26, sang her own song, Get You, and John and Chance immediately turned around, followed by Reba. The Wellington, Fla., now Cali-based artist says Legend is one of her musical inspirations and that Ordiany People was the first song she performed in front of an audience, which inspired Legend to make a short duet with his future prospect. His mother looked on in disbelief. Then Chance, desperate to have Nadège on his team, did a duet of the same song alongside her. Dan and Shay ask Reba to break the tie, but she looks at Chance and asks: How can I? and it was almost shameful, making Chance almost spit out his water. But she ultimately chose Chance as her coach, leaving Legend dismayed.
The final act of the evening was Kenna, 22, Sierra, 23, and Courtney, 25, also known as OK3, from Oklahoma City, OK. The trio of singers laugh and act like sisters, as told in their vignette. The three met through their vocal coach and have been best friends since they were teenagers competing, being there for each other through good times and bad. They broke up in 2017 and didn't get back together for 4 years. They got back together for voice after seeing Sorell do so well on the show last year and would love to work with Dan and Shay.
During their performance of Made You Look, they had three chair turns after the first few notes, including Dan and Shay. Before the song ended, everyone turned their chairs and fell in love with the show. Their vocal coach's group was invited on stage by the judges to help the group make their decision, but we'll have to wait until tomorrow night to see who they choose!
The voiceMondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC
More titles: