Actress Alexandra Billings: “If you don’t understand our community, then get a damn book!” »





Q6:03 p.m.Alexandra Billings: Queen Tut, Chosen Family, and the Evolution of Trans Representation in Film and Television Actress Alexandra Billings, from the Emmy Award-winning series Transparent, has enjoyed a career filled with many firsts. She played one of the first openly transgender characters on television in the TV movie. Romy and Michele: At the beginning. She was also the first trans person to star in the Broadway production of Wicked. But for all of Billings' firsts, it's rare that she gets to play a trans character whose political voice is as strong as hers. That's what made her so excited about her starring role in the all-new Canadian coming-of-age drama. Queen Tut, the actor says Q guest host Talia Schlanger in a recent conversation . Billings plays Malibu, a leader in Toronto's LBTQ+ community, who desperately tries to save her bar from the developer's wrecking ball. “Malibu is basically me, dressed in much better clothes,” she says. The film's creative team let the veteran actor bring a lot of herself to the character, especially when it came to the bar owner's motivations. “Why is it [Malibu] mad? Why is she hanging on to this bar? What does queer family mean? How important is LGBT history? It's my whole life,” Billings says. “I mean, there's very little difference between me and her. I've done very little theater.” The actor uniquely understood her character's character, as she is also furious at the way the world mistreats the queer community. “I’m angry all the time,” Billings says. “I'm angry at our country and its lack of empathy. I'm angry at the humans who live there for their inability to understand and educate. I blame people who aren't curious about things that don't live not next to them.” WATCH | Official trailer for Queen Tut: The 61-year-old actor, who marched with ACT UP co-founder and gay rights activist Larry Kramer, says she feels pent-up anger at the “white cis patriarchy” that has been building for generations now and it seems to be happening. in front. “If you don’t understand our community,” she said, “then get a damn book, you idiot.” Don't ask me a question you wouldn't want your own mother to ask. Don't treat me in a way you don't want. “Do not treat your children. Do not enter my house or my church, that is, like a theater, restaurant or any other space that you would not enter yours.” None of this should be difficult to understand, she says. It's a simple matter of mutual respect. “You may not like me. I don't care. You may not agree with my life. I don't care. You may not like my marriage, I I don't care. What matters to me is that you honor my journey. the way I am obligated to honor yours. The full interview with Alexandra Billingsis available on our podcast, Q with Tom Power . Listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Interview with Alexandra Billings produced by Kaitlyn Swan.

