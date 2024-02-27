Jon Stewart mourns death of dog Dipper on 'The Daily Show'





Goodbye, old friend. Jon Stewart choked on Monday's episode of “The daily show» saying that her family dog, Dipper, had died. The comedian, 61, revealed the three-legged pup died on Sunday. He was ready. He was tired, but I wasn’t,” he said. Dipper was adopted from a New York animal shelter over a decade ago. The daily show And the family, we were all together, he continued. Thank God we were all with him. Stewart, alongside his wife Tracey Stewart and their children Maggie Rose, 18, and Nathan Thomas, 19, adopted Dipper from New York Animal Shelter Animal Haven over 10 years ago. Her children were baking cupcakes to help raise money for the shelter when they were about 6 or 7 years old. So, as a little extra incentive, they took out this child about a year old. brindle pit bull which Stewart remembered from his first meeting with Dipper. Was hit by a car in Brooklyn and lost his right leg. The talk show host added: It was the perfect idea, they put the dog on my lap. And we left that day feeling really good about helping this great organization. Dipper was a brindle pit bull. Getty Images for Animal Haven And we also left with this one year old brindle pitbull. We called him Dipper, and in a world of good boys, he was the best. Stewart kindly recalled how Dipper would wait for him to finish taping his show over the years. The New York native is back to host Monday episodes of “The Daily Show,” while other celebrity guests sit behind the desk Tuesday through Thursday. He was previously host of theComedy Centralsatirical news program from 1999 to 2015. The “Big Daddy” actor then explained how Dipper has met “actors, authors, presidents and kings” during his long life. The talk show host couldn't stop sobbing over the loss of his three-legged friend Dipper. The daily show “He did what the Taliban couldn’t do, which was scary. Malala Yousafzai, he joked. When the 26-year-old Pakistani activist,Appeared on “The Daily Show” in 2013, she got a little scared of Dipper and ran backstage. Yousafzai was shot dead by the Taliban in 2012 after she opposed their strict rules regarding women's education. In his tear-filled closing speech, Stewart told Dipper's audience, “My wish for you is that one day you find this dog, this dog that is simply the best.”

