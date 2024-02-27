Entertainment
With Shogun, Hollywood icon Hiroyuki Sanada embarks on the project of his life
There is surely no precedent for the career of Hiroyuki Sanada, which covers more than a dozen blockbusters and big-screen TV series, including Western world And Lostall this after more than three decades of work in his native Japan. But this moment still feels seismic. For the first time in his nearly 60-year acting career, the last samurai escape and John Wick: Chapter 4 Scene Stealer Leads Hollywood Production on FX Shgun, the epic new adaptation of James Clavell's seminal 1975 novel. (The first two episodes are now streaming on Hulu.) He received his first-ever producer credit on the series, painstakingly examining every detail of the production's sumptuous and nuanced portrait of feudal Japan. And he found himself giving a performance unlike any he had given before.
For fans of Sanada, more familiar with wielding swords in his face and imparting wisdom to some of the city's biggest stars, this marks an exciting step forward. As the actor candidly reveals during our wide-ranging conversation, the roles available to a Japanese actor in American films and shows have always been stereotypical, thin, and culturally inaccurate. His mission has been to correct this tradition, and it is difficult to think of a better example than the one he achieved in Shgunin front of and behind the camera.
In a series based on real events and told primarily in Japanese, unlike the previous adaptation of the 1980 novel, he plays Yoshii Toranaga, a daimyo (a lord subordinate to Japan's general military leader, or shgun) clinging to power in a turning point in the 16th century. century, whose political ambitions are undermined by the arrival of a rebellious English sailor named John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), who was shipwrecked in Japan and left under his watch.
Sanada's physical performance is, as always, a marvel. But it's the artful subtleties, heart and vivid dimensions of the roles that provide an exciting new showcase for a screen icon.
Vanity Fair: Is acting and producing simultaneously something you knew coming into this project? How did that challenge you and what was particularly involved in the production?
Hiroyuki Sanada: I wanted to do something about Japanese culture in Hollywood. I have wanted to correct and present our culture to the world in an authentic way for so long. When I got the title of producer, I was happy. I thought it was a good opportunity to correct everything.
I really enjoyed doing both. I was on set every day, even though I didn't have a shoot as an actor. I was lucky enough to learn how to collaborate with the team at Western to try to make this authentic. It's 20 years later The last Samourai, the experience that formed me. I put all my knowledge and experience into this show. And I'm not alone. I could hire a Japanese team experienced in making props, wigs and costumes. Each department has a Japanese consultant. I just ordered them to fix everything, and if there is a problem, they talk to me. [Laughs]
I wanted to properly present our culture to the world. It was my dream. Everything: language and movement are an important part of our culture. As an actor born and raised in Japan, this is a good education for the younger generation of Japanese actors and filmmakers. I learned a lot from so many great masters in Japan, so now I have to give back. This is my mission as I get older. I wanted to look to the future.
It’s such a massive production. What have you learned from doing something on this scale?
I have always been surprised by the scale of the whole thing. But as an actor, I was just happy to be in in front of the whole on a large scale. As a producer, I wanted to find a good balance between the scale and small details of the characters in Japanese culture. I learned a lot about how to find a good balance between scale and detail. It was the most important thing on set. It's a bit difficult to understand each other, but day by day we learned from each other and then understood each other.
What attracted you to playing Yoshi Toranaga at this point in your career?
|
