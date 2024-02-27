Will Mahira Khan make a comeback to Bollywood? Instagram video sparks speculation [WATCH] | Celebrity News





Mahira Khan recently collaborated with Indian designer Sawan Gandhi, sparking speculation about her return to Bollywood. The video shared by the designers' official Instagram account gives a glimpse of the actress dressed in stunning ivory and black ensembles. Scroll down to watch! Mahira Khan's return to Bollywood? Instagram video sparks speculation[WATCH(Credits:Instagram/@sawangandhiofficial)[WATCH(Credits:Instagram/@sawangandhiofficial)[REGARDER(Crédits:Instagram/@sawangandhiofficial)[WATCH(Credits:Instagram/@sawangandhiofficial) New Delhi: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has been creating buzz on social media about a potential return to Bollywood with her recent collaboration with Indian designer Sawan Gandhi. A video shared on the designer's official Instagram account sparked speculation among fans. Mahira Khans first collaboration with an Indian designer The video features the 39-year-old star decked out in stunning ensembles from Sawan Gandhi's latest collection, filmed against the backdrop of the lavish settings of Dubai. This collaboration marks Mahira's first-ever campaign with an Indian designer, hinting at a milestone in her career trajectory. Watch the video here! Internet users demand the return of Bollywood After the video was shared by paparazzo account Viral Bhayani on their official Instagram account, the actress' Indian fan base filled the comments section asking her to make a comeback soon. One fan wrote: “Bring her back.” Another added: Good to see Mahira…. A third fan wrote: She's beautiful (red heart emoji) Mahira Khan X Sawan Gandhi Sawan Gandhi expressed his admiration for Mahira Khan, emphasizing how her presence brought a touch of royalty to his designs. The collection seamlessly blends contemporary and ethnic elements, reflecting Mahira's timeless elegance. Decoding Mahira Khan's look In a standout look, Mahira dazzled in a sequin-embellished ivory lehenga set, exuding royal charm with every step. The ensemble is completed with a delicate white mesh veil, adorned with scalloped edges and pompoms, adding a touch of sophistication. Accessorized with a lemon quartz encrusted diamond necklace and matching earrings, Mahira's ensemble exudes a feeling of opulence and grace. Her glamorous and dewy makeup further enhances her ethereal appearance, captivating the audience's attention. As reported by NDTV, Sawan expressed his admiration for the Sadqe tumahre actress, stating, “I have been a fan of Mahira since the time I watched Humsafar and Raees, so this is a dream in the making.” He praised Mahira’s understated sensibility and graceful personality, perfectly resonating with her vision for the collection. Mahira Khan works on the front Mahira Khan is a Pakistani actress who mainly works in Urdu films and television. She made her acting debut in 2011 in the television series Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain. She has appeared in several Pakistani films and shows, including Bol, Bin RoyeAnd Manto. The actress rose to fame in India with her popular Pakistani drama Humsafar aired in India years ago. The drama also starred Fawad Khan, who went on to star in several Bollywood films. Moreover, Mahira also made her big Bollywood debut with Raees alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film was released in 2016 and starred Hrithik Roshans able At the box office.

