On the road to the Oscars: 2 of 5 best actor nominees are from the Delaware Valley





PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — The countdown to the Oscars is on, and two of the five best actor contenders are from the Delaware Valley. This is the first Oscar nomination for Overbrook's Colman Domingo, for his role in “Rustin.” In the film, the Temple University alumnus plays West Chester-born civil rights leader Bayard Rustin. RELATED: Oscars 2024: here's everything you need to know about the 96th Academy Awards Domingo is the first Afro-Latino to be nominated for Best Actor and only the second openly gay man to earn a nomination for his role as a gay character. “I’m such a proud black man from so many different ancestries,” Domingo says. “I know that I represent so many people and to be seen that way by my community, it means the world. It means that they really see me, especially for the role that I play, for Bayard Rustin. I think M' to amplify is also to amplify it. Domingo faces Bradley Cooper of Jenkintown. This is the fourth time Cooper has been nominated for best actor, this time for his role as composer Leonard Bernstein in “Maestro.” RELATED: Philadelphia native Da'Vine Joy Randolph continues to win awards season ahead of the Oscars Cooper also directed the film, which was nominated for Best Picture, as well as Best Original Screenplay. He co-wrote the screenplay with Ambler, Pennsylvania native Josh Singer. “I don’t really see them as three separate jobs,” Cooper says. “I think maybe that's how it is. They all feel like one thing and I hope they're just creating a world.” Paul Giamatti is also up for best actor for his role in “The Holdovers.” This is his second Oscar nomination. This year also marks a first Oscar nomination for Jeffrey Wright for his role in “American Fiction.” It is also a first Oscar nomination for Cillian Murphy, for his title role in “Oppenheimer”. After winning the BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild awards, experts say Murphy is the favorite to win the Oscar. But of course anything can happen. The Oscars air live on Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. on 6abc.

