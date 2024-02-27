Hollywood Fights AI With Screenwriting Team Gauntlet





As Hollywood agencies and production companies increasingly turn to artificial intelligence to evaluate scripts, a group of writers and creatives have come together to design a so-called barrier against the incursion. Shane Black (“Iron Man 3”), Jim Herzfeld (“Meet the Parents”) and Akela Cooper (“M3GAN”) are among around twenty industrialists who collaborated on the development of a new technological platform, called Gauntlet, with the aim of keeping humans evaluating scenarios at the goalkeeper position. scene rather than AI. ScriptHopa Hollywood tech company founded by former UTA story department head Scott Foster and tech entrepreneur Brian Austin is launching the Gauntlet on Tuesday with 30 independent script analysts from such prestigious companies as HBO and Lucasfilm, becoming the world's largest organized group of professional readers. Industry. Herzfeld, a ScriptHop advisory board member and screenwriter, came up with the idea that screenwriters pay a $380 fee to run their script through a “gauntlet” of professional story analysts. Each storyline begins with at least seven readers to ensure its journey doesn't end because of a single person's opinion or taste. Scripts that perform well move to the next level and attract more readers. David Hayter (“X-Men”), Dana Stevens (“The Woman King”) and Jim Uhls (“Fight Club”) were among the writers who helped design the platform that gives writers direct access to decision-makers Hollywood companies to review and potentially purchase their scripts. Gauntlet readers simultaneously work for well-known agencies, studios, and production companies while freelancing for ScriptHop. The system organizes and tasks these people with reading all or part of a script, depending on the level the script has reached in the Gauntlet. One of the common complaints of screenwriters is that their work is at the mercy of siled decision-making, and that a promising career can be ruined by a single critique – often from an intern, a reader not qualified and, increasingly, an algorithm. In contrast, the Gauntlet ensures that every project receives a consensus of professional opinions composed entirely of humans. “AI is coming in to do the writer’s job, and all these story departments are shrinking in the industry,” Austin says. Variety. “We want human expertise here to select projects rather than a machine doing the evaluation which, honestly, is probably pulling certain box office numbers and finding certain tags and keywords similar to something that worked . This constitutes an obstacle to this trend. Scripts that pass all three levels are eligible for certification that includes endorsements signed by analysts who choose to defend the script. Austin says transparency is key. Writers who submit their screenplays through Gauntlet know who the reader base is, which is why the names, photos, and biographies of everyone involved in evaluating a given screenplay can be found on the website. Additionally, scripts that perform well in Gauntlet will be searchable in a database offered to agencies, studios and production companies and promoted through a subscription service called “The Gauntlet Weekend Read.” “The Gauntlet counters the worrying emergence of AI's foray into script reading,” says Herzfeld. “It aims to keep people and humanity in the mix by using highly experienced teams of film industry readers to separate the wheat from the chaff. This then provides best-case scenarios with a legitimate and viable path to a green light.

