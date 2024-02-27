Taylor Swift's father accused of hitting photographer | Entertainment

Taylor Swift's father has been accused of assaulting a photographer who was “aggressively pushing his way” towards the singer.
The “Bad Blood” singer's father, Scott, allegedly punched a photographer in Sydney after the Australian leg of his Eras tour ended.
According to TMZ, a man resembling Scott, 71, was walked along a dock next to someone who appeared to be Taylor, who covered his head and upper body under an umbrella.
A photographer began to take photos, but was reportedly blocked by a man holding an umbrella in front of the camera, and words were then exchanged off-camera.
A New South Wales Police spokesperson told E! News: “Police have received reports that a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf.
“The younger man reported the incident and investigations are currently underway by police.”
It was added that the man in question did not require any medical treatment.
A spokesperson for Taylor addressed the alleged incident and claimed the photographers were behaving “aggressively.”
They told the Daily Mail newspaper: “'Two individuals aggressively moved towards Taylor, grabbing her security staff and threatening to throw a female employee into the water.'
Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce joined her in Australia last week and endeared himself to fans when he was spotted handing out guitar picks to fans.
Footage on social media also showed the Kansas City Chiefs star receiving a friendship bracelet from a Taylor fan in exchange for a plectrum.
Also present on the trip was Travis' father Ed, who was seen handing out sandwiches from the VIP tent to fans in the middle of Taylor's show.
Taylor paid tribute to Travis during her concerts by changing his lyrics.
During her show in Sydney, she pointed the finger at Travis as she sang the line “That's my man” in her song Willow before changing the lyrics of her song Karma to mention the Chiefs guy.
