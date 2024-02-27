Death of Eddie Driscoll: Mad Men actor dies at 60 from cancer





Eddie Driscoll, the actor known for his appearances in Mad Men, Surroundings, Sex and the city And It's us, is dead. He was 60 years old. Driscoll died Dec. 15 in Los Angeles of a saddle pulmonary embolism after battling stomach cancer for several months. His death was confirmed by his friend and fellow actor Jimmy Palumbo on his podcast The Jimmy Palumbo Show on Tuesday (February 27). Born in New York on September 26, 1963, Edward Driscoll attended Lenape Valley Regional High School in Stanhope, New Jersey. He graduated in 1981. He later studied acting at the University of Miami and participated in an apprenticeship program at the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film & Theater in North Palm Beach, Florida. At the Institute, he studied under heavyweights including Charles Nelson Reilly, Carol Burnett, Dom DeLuise and Reynolds himself. Reynolds was so impressed with Driscoll that he helped him land his first film role in Michael Crichton's crime thriller. Physical evidence (1989), with Reynolds, Theresa Russell and Ned Beatty. Driscoll appeared in several other productions alongside Reynolds, including a crime comedy. Breaking in (1989) and TV shows BL Stryker (1990) and Evening shadow (1990-93). Eddie Driscoll with Mark Edgar Stephens at the opening night of Cinderella in North Hollywood in 2010 (Getty Images) On television, he was known for his small roles in Sex and the city (playing Fendi Man), Mad Men (as Meehan), as a detective in Surroundings and a secret service agent at 24. Driscoll also had a recurring role as East Coast leading man Randall Croft on the TNT science fiction series. The last boat (2016), and on stage he played loan shark Angelo Gyp DeCarlo in a west coast touring production of Boys Jersey. Driscoll could also be seen in a wide range of television shows including Days of our lives, Tracey takes charge , The king of queens, Case closed, Hero, The Experts: Miami, The Experts: New York, AVERAGE, Hero And Desperate housewives. His film credits include Lansky (1999), Boat trip (2002), Pavement (2002), Cellular (2004) and Blast (2004). Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Off-screen, Driscoll was a regular guest at the now-closed Dimples karaoke bar in Burbank for more than 20 years. On InstagramFormer Dimples staff paid tribute to Driscoll, writing: He was the funniest and most talented person who ever worked at Dimples, despite being fired 9 times (How dare you! – me) he would have said then corrected to tell me.) was more times than 9). He never turned down an opportunity to dress in a funny and always controversial way. He had the most beautiful suits. He will be greatly missed by many people, especially our Dimples family. He is survived by friends and family, including his brother Danny.

