Julian Schlossberg talks Hollywood legends on two new podcasts

These days, a return to radio might not seem like the way to go, but Julian Schlossberg sees things differently. He's really excited to make his return to radio, or at least his audio return, on not one but two podcasts.

Schlossberga producer of the two Broadway shows (Bullets Over Broadway: The Musical) and films (Orson Welles Othello) spent eight years on New York radio as host of Discussion on the film by Julian Schlossbergs. The show aired on WMCA from 1974 to 1980, with Schlossberg playing He Who Knows Everything for curious minds from eight a.m. to midnight. In 1991, Discussion about the film returned for a year on WOR, but at only an hour, it didn't offer Schossberg the same pleasure. But now he says ObserverI'm dying to start again,

When it comes to talkies, Julian Schlossberg knows his stuff. In his heyday as a film distributor, he was the king of Castle Hill Productions. How many times have you seen this lighthouse cast its calming light on choppy waters before the start of a Schossberg film? Castle Hill distributed classics by Elia Kazan, John Cassavetes and Woody Allen as well as foreign films by Fellini and Buuel.

Schlossberg's return to the microphone was sparked by the audiobook of the memoir he released last year, Try Not to Blame Me: A Life as a Producer. The audiobook company Audivita liked his voice and asked him to be part of the podcast. Tales from Hollywoodland along with two other Tinseltown veterans, Arthur Friedman and Steve Rubin. I said, 'Well, let me think about it,'” Schlossberg recalled. I didn't think about it for too long. I told them: yes, I do it. I want it.

Tales from Hollywoodland launched last year. The trio is a true living history of film and television, with experience in everything from Oscar winners to exploitation films, and they talk about everything from Milton Berle (before TV, he starred in a theater in New York, earning $25,000 a week) in the 1930s, that's how big a star he was) for Tarantino.

This year brought a rebirth Discussion on the film by Julian Schlossbergs, with Schlossberg chatting one-on-one with guests like F. Murray Abraham, David Mamet, and Marlo Thomas (my so-called sister and longtime best friend, Schlossberg says). It's available, as the saying goes, wherever you get your podcasts. Spotify, Apple, iHeart, Amazon. We were at all these places, says Schlossberg. Just plug us in.

The concept is simple: in-depth discussions about careers worth discussing. The most important part is the interview itself, who you talk to and how in-depth you hope to get, he insists. A lot of people just can't do that on radio or television. They are only there to plug in a movie or book. I'm trying to do what I did in radio years ago, to go beyond that.

He continues: “We started with F. Murray Abraham. Then we did two shows with Richard Benjamin because of his vast career and also because we had so much to say. Future guests include Martin Sheen. I'm very excited about this. Isabella Rossellini put on one show, but she's back for a second.

Last month, Schlossberg was a guest host on Turner Classic Movies and interviewed actress Elaine May, who produced all of his plays and has been a friend of his for more than 50 years. The four films she directed (Ishtar included) were broadcast between their discussions. I was introduced by Ben Mankiewicz, who did a wonderful job,” reports Schlossberg. “I just recorded it for my podcast.

Currently he has many projects, including recording the audio version of his second book. “It’s called this My first book, part 2, he says.

Doing two weekly podcasts, being interviewed and doing other people's interviews, writing and recording my book, I have a pretty secular existence at the moment, he says. He's happy to have a busy schedule, thank you very much. It was really good fun, I didn't make any money but I was very busy. I see so many of my friends vegetating because they just aren't working. They don't seem to want it, but I do. I hope to continue working. It keeps me alive.