Soundarya wishes her parents Rajinikanth and Latha on their 43rd wedding anniversary

Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya wished her parents on their 43rd wedding anniversary through an adorable photo and a sweet caption. She shared a picture of Rajinikanth and his wife Latha decked out and posing together and called them couple goals. (Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he felt guilty after doing Rajinikanth's Petta. Here's why) Rajinikanth and his wife Latha celebrate their 43rd wedding anniversary

Soundarya's message for her parents

On Tuesday, Soundarya Rajinikanth took to her X handle and shared a photo in which her father can be seen in his signature white kurta and sporting a gold chain around his neck. Next to her is Latha Rajinikanth in a colorful Kanjeevaram saree and showing a ring on her finger. The two can be seen sharing a cute and intimate moment, smiling.

Soundarya wrote in the caption, 43 years of life together (loved emojis and red heart) my darling amma & appa! Still standing next to each other, rock solid (blue heart, loved one and flying kiss emojis). Amma cherishes and makes appa wear the chain and rings they exchanged 43 years ago, every year (smiley emojis and red heart)! I love you too much and more (emojis) #CoupleGoals.

Rajinikanth's new project

Earlier today, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala announced his collaboration with Rajinikanth for a feature film. The filmmaker, known for supporting films such as Chhichhore, Housefull franchise, 83 and Bawaal, shared the news on his social media account Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

It’s a true honor to collaborate with the legendary Rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation is building as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together, the message read.

However, details regarding the film have been kept under wraps. According to a source close to the production, it will be a pan-Indian film, and the announcement on this will be made soon.

Rajinikanth's latest release is Lal Salaam, a Tamil sports action film. It is directed by the actor's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. He will also be seen reuniting with his Hum co-star Amitabh Bachchan for a Tamil film for which they are currently shooting.

