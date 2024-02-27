Bollywood Roundup: Anil Kapoor, Jasmine Bhasin, Anushka Sen and more…

– Advertisement –

Anil Kapoor amplifies PM's message, urges people to exercise their right to vote

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who was last seen in The Fighter, has urged eligible voters in the country to come forward and exercise their voting power.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach, the country is gearing up for the biggest electoral exercise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invited people from all walks of life to spread the message of the power to vote. Anil amplified the PM's message by taking to X, formerly Twitter and sharing the PM's message.

Prime Minister Modi wrote on X: Let's make our electoral process even more participatory. I call on people from all walks of life to spread the message, in their own style, to new voters.

Anil quoted the Prime Minister's tweet and wrote: There is no higher civic duty than voting. I urge all eligible citizens of our country to make informed decisions and exercise their right and power by voting.

Jasmine Bhasin introduces fans to the culinary delights of Phuket

Mumbai– Actress Jasmine Bhasin, who is vacationing in Phuket, Thailand with her boyfriend Aly Goni, took her fans on a food tour as she shared a glimpse of the best Indian cuisine available on the island.

The lovebirds were off on a romantic getaway to Phuket to celebrate Aly's 33rd birthday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Jasmine, who has 8.4 million fans, shared a photo showing a wide spread of Indian cuisine. The snap clicked at Mother India restaurant gives a glimpse of chicken biryani, tandoori chicken, raita, mixed vegetables, tandoori roti and other gravy dishes.

The photo is captioned as: “Best Indian food in Phuket and gol gappe was the best restaurant in the world #motherindia in Phuket.”

The actress known for her work in “Honeymoon” also posted a video of her boyfriend, as they travel on a steamboat. Aly can be seen recording the mesmerizing view of the ocean and the island.

He wears a blue half-sleeved shirt and a matching cap.

Jasmine and Aly met in 2018 during 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9'. However, they started a romantic relationship in 2021 after participating in 'Bigg Boss 14'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jasmine has Punjabi film 'Carry On Jattiye' in the kitty.

Anushka Sen gives a glimpse of her 'only love': a video camera that keeps her busy

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Sen, who is currently on a tight work schedule, on Tuesday shared a series of fun photos from the set of her upcoming project, giving a glimpse into her 'one love', and it's nothing short of other than video. camera.

On Valentine's Day, famous diva Baal Veer, who is currently in great shape both professionally and personally, announced that she is on board a new project. However, she did not reveal the details of the project.

Since then, Anushka has been treating her fans with photos and videos, giving a glimpse into her busy professional life.

Today, Jhansi Ki Rani fame took to Instagram, where she has 39.5 million followers and shared a few photos, in which she can be seen wearing a white full-sleeved t-shirt.

She poses candidly alongside a video camera, flashing her cute smile, wink and victory pose.

Anuska captioned it: “One love,” in reference to the camera.

Fans took to the comments section and wrote: “wonderful”, “so pretty”, etc.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen as the contestant of stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

Priyanka Drops Unseen Then & Now Photos of Daughter Malti: Time Really Flies Fast

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra got nostalgic as she dropped adorable then-and-now unseen photos of her daughter Malti Marie (MM), saying how time really flies by.

Priyanka is an avid social media user and keeps treating her fans with updates about her professional and personal life.

Her Instagram timeline is also filled with several photos of her little bundle of joy.

The actress, who was last seen in Love Again, shared two photos from yesterday and today of MM.

In the first photo, Priyanka and MM can be seen cuddling up in a blanket.

The diva of Bajirao Mastani fame wears a black hoodie, while Malti wears a cute pink and white colored outfit, with a teddy bear printed on it.

The second photo shows a close-up of Priyanka's face and Maltis' tiny hands peeking out from a blanket. Newborn MM's hands are placed on his mother's chin.

The post is captioned as follows: Time really flies, start the week off right #mondaymusings #nostalgia.

Priyanka's husband and American singer and actor Nick Jonas dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Priyanka and Nick had married in December 2018. In January 2022, the couple had their first child, a daughter, through surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka next has 'heads of state' in her kitty.

'Now you will perform for people in heaven': Anupam Kher remembers Pankaj Udhas

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher has expressed his grief over the death of singer Pankaj Udhas. The actor took to his Instagram on Monday and shared a video of himself paying tribute to the ghazal legend.

He said, “Pankaj Udhas ji. Why do some people leave like that? There are people we rarely meet but every time we meet them, we have beautiful memories. When you suddenly realize they are gone, their memories envelope your mind.

He continued, “Pankaj ji was a wonderful person, soft-spoken, loving and always smiling. I always saw him smile whenever I met him. Of course, a great ghazal singer, a great singer.”

Referring to 'Cchitthi Aayi Hai', he said, 'Ab cchitthi nahi aayegi'. I've heard this song from him many times. At that time, I met him a lot. I took two flights with him. It wasn't planned but I happened to meet him on a flight en route to America. She was a very tender, gentle, good-hearted and good person. This shouldn't have happened. You feel even more alone when your contemporary of the people you love suddenly leaves like this. Of course, we feel bad about the departure of each member of this fraternity. But some do indeed leave a void. We will all miss him.”

Kher also shared how Pankaj Udhas would meet his father and dear friend Satish Kaushik in heaven and sing for them. “Now you will play for the people of heaven…” (IANS)