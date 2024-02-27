'Top Gun' Actor Sues Paramount Over His Appearance in 'Top Gun: Maverick'





Not everyone liked “Top Gun: Maverick.” Since its release, the latest installment in the “Top Gun” series has grossed $1.495 billion worldwide and is currently ranked among the best. the 12th highest-grossing film of all timeBarry Tubb, the actor who played Lt. Henry “Wolfman” Ruth in the original “Top Gun,” wants a piece of that grossness — and he demands a jury trial to get it. The 61-year-old actor is suing “Top Gun” studio Paramount Pictures over the use of his likeness in the 2022 sequel. Tubb's suit alleges there was never any mention of a sequel in his initial contract and that the studio did not have the right to continue using his image 30 years later. “Paramount has earned – and will continue to earn – an economic windfall by using Plaintiff's image for its own commercial purposes without having to compensate Plaintiff for such use,” Tubb claims, according to court documents. Although an image of Wolfman appears in a group photo early in the film, the main point of contention at the heart of Tubb's trial is an old photo from the first film. Iceman (Val Kilmer), Goose (Anthony Edwards), Maverick (Tom Cruise), and Wolfman are seen in “a four-shot close-up clearly establishing the plaintiff.” [Tubb]He adds that “the scene is essential in a way that is not incidental.” Tubb's lawsuit says the photo in “Top Gun: Maverick” is an altered photo taken behind the scenes, and those edits “destroyed any purported copyright.” It goes on to say that Paramount “never sought consent or authority to use Plaintiff's likeness for any purpose in Top Gun: Maverick and the original contract signed by Plaintiff and Paramount did not contemplate the use of his image beyond the original Top Gun.” Wolfman is also at the center of a conspiracy to change the character's name from Henry Ruth to Leonard Wolfe. Look for it. This isn't the first lawsuit filed against the filmmakers of “Top Gun: Maverick” either. The children of Ehud Yonay, who wrote the 1983 California Magazine article “Top Guns” on which the 1986 film is based, filed a lawsuit against Paramount Pictures in 2022. Paramount acquired the rights to Yonay's story to produce the original film. The United States Copyright Act of 1976 allows an author to terminate a copyright assignment after 35 years. In 2018, Shosh and Yuval Yonay, who acquired the original copyright to the story after their father's death in 2012, informed Paramount of their intention to regain those rights. “Even though the 2022 sequel clearly follows from the story, Paramount consciously failed to secure a new film license and ancillary rights to the copyrighted story after the Yonays reclaimed their U.S. copyright on January 24, 2020.” the Yonay trial said. Paramount has since asked a judge to dismiss the current lawsuit, saying the latest film is nothing like the original, with a different plot, themes and new characters. The only similarity, the studio saidis “a subject common to Top Gun and the fighter pilots who teach and train there, to which plaintiffs have no special rights.” Neither the Yonays' lawsuit nor that of Barry Tubb specify the amount requested in compensation from Paramount Pictures. The studio has not publicly commented on the allegations in the Wolfman lawsuit. Follow the best in military entertainment Whether you're looking for news and entertainment, considering joining the military, or keeping up with military life and benefits, Military.com has you covered. Subscribe to the Military.com newsletter to receive military news, updates and resources delivered straight to your inbox. The story continues

