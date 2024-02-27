How Netflix is ​​using global productions to dodge Hollywood strikes

Media Streaming Veteran Netflix (NFLX 2.67%) was better prepared for last year's strikes in Hollywood than most media companies. In fact, the company's global production network makes it fairly immune to strikes and other slowdowns in filming in a particular location.

A hypothesis in search of useful data

That was my assumption. Surely, Netflix's current schedule must be filled to the brim with foreign productions, months after the Writers' Guild and Screen Actors' Guild ended their respective strikes. RIGHT?

Well, a hypothesis without data is like a movie without actors: just a bit of hot air blowing on a blank screen. On the other hand, I don't have access to tons of data and a large staff ready to mine this hypothetical treasure trove of information. So I went for the next best thing, spending about an hour with the best publicly available information I could find.

Specifically, I looked at how many titles in Netflix's current top 10 movies and shows are true originals, and how much of those names were produced overseas. Then I did the same thing for versions from a year ago of the same lists.

The results don't exactly match my expectations, but I think they support my hypothesis very well.

What I Learned from a Quick Review of Netflix Shows

Shows are more important to Netflix than movies. Serial content keeps viewers engaged for longer, whether they binge-watch it or move through the material more slowly. The highest-rated streaming movie in Nielsen Media's latest available rankings ranks just seventh overall, nestled among nine streaming series.

So I wasn't surprised to see 10 true Netflix originals in the current ranking of the 10 most popular shows. There are no licensed titles from other production companies here, nor rehashed hits from yesteryear. Of course, you'll find a few new seasons of long-running shows such as Formula 1: Drive to Survive And Love is blindnot to mention the unique Screen Actors Guild Awards show, which Netflix began streaming live in 2023. But it's all new Netflix original content all the time.

Additionally, only three of today's top shows were produced on American soil, including the SAG Awards. Avatar: The Last Airbender And Foreign resident were filmed in Canada. A day And Can I tell you a secret? are British productions. Warrior is set in San Francisco but filming actually takes place in Cape Town, South Africa. Formula 1 jumps between various race tracks and team headquarters around the world, and The tourist is covered in thick layers of Australian dust.

The three American titles are an awards show, a one-off stand-up special, and a romance-themed reality show. These reality shows are more scripted than they appear, but I'm still not talking about hard-hitting scripted dramas with an ensemble of card-carrying Actors Guild members.

Here's the thing, though: the post-strike situation really wasn't much different from the 2023 version of the same week. That list showed two titles licensed from other studios and six Netflix originals filmed abroad. In other words, the company didn't need to significantly change its publishing strategy. Most hit shows were filmed far from Hollywood soundstages anyway.

One More Reason to Own Netflix Stock

Be careful, Netflix tends to dominate Nielsen ratings with or without the influence of Hollywood strikes. No one spends more on production budgets than Netflix, and the company has a reputation for working well with independent creators. This is the real secret sauce behind Netflix's audience success.

But it certainly doesn't hurt to have a particularly flexible production network with hit-making nodes in countries like South Korea (Squid game, Lawyer extraordinaire Woo), Spain (Money theft, Elite), and Canada (Anne with an E, Kim's Convenience). This gives the company the ability to adjust production schedules based on changing costs, available talent and the global zeitgeist. And although management was initially surprised to see how far local productions traveled around the world, cross-border successes are now commonplace.

International production is therefore just another competitive advantage in Netflix's vast toolbox. There are many chapters left to read in this global growth story, and Netflix remains my biggest stock in 2024.