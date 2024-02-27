Jon Stewart Tearfully Pays Tribute to His Late Dog on 'The Daily Show'





Jon Stewart closed the latest episode of “The Daily Show” on Monday with an emotional segment sharing his grief over the death of his dog. The actor, 61, began to choke up at the start of a tribute to his dog Dipper, who died on Sunday, and struggled to hold back his tears. “I thought I would go further,” Stewart said after becoming visibly emotional and pulling out a box of tissues. Stewart said he adopted the bringlepit bull, who lost his right leg after being hit by a car, more than a decade ago after he and his children worked to raise money for a shelter for no-kill animals in New York. “They put the dog on my lap, and we left that day feeling really good about helping this great organization, and we also left with this one-year-old brindle bull,” Stewart recalled. “We called him Dipper, and in a world of good boys, he was the best.” Jon StewartIgnores Backlash Over Joe Biden's Criticism During Return to 'Daily Show' Dipper was “part of the dog team on the OG 'Daily Show,'” Stewart said, noting that the pet accompanied him to the show every day and waited until he finished taping. This meant that Dipper frequently met guests, from actors to presidents. In fact, Stewart joked that Dipper “did what the Taliban couldn't do, which scared Malala Yousafzai,” and he played a clip of Yousafzai backing away after Dipper barked at him in the corridor. Stewart said his entire family was with Dipper when he died. “He was ready,” the comedian said. “He was tired. But not me.” He added that his wish for viewers is that “one day you find the dog that is simply the best”, and he closed the episode with a video of Dipper playing in the snow. Jon Stewartis back at his office on the “Daily Show”: the king is back Stewart returned to the “Daily Show” earlier this month after leaving his hosting job in 2015. He now hosts Mondays through the 2024 presidential election, while “Daily Show” correspondents take taking over for the remainder of the week following the departure of host Trevor Noah. in 2022.

