Trial witness recounts fatal shooting of cinematographer Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) Trial testimony Monday became emotional and argumentative as an eyewitness recounted the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a film rehearsal and described weapons misfiring, team members walking out, and a ridiculous work pace.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was the gunsmith in the upcoming western Rust, is fighting charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in a trial that entered its third day of testimony Monday. A trial date was set for Baldwin in July on a single charge of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. He pleaded not guilty.

Defense attorneys highlighted Gutierrez-Reed's unusual disadvantage and vulnerability at the time as a 24-year-old part-time gunsmith with no union affiliation on a set where few dared directly confront Baldwin about his concerns regarding security and the associated budget.

Monday's testimony focused on the actor's handling of the revolver that killed Hutchins, including video of Baldwin twice practicing a cross-draw maneuver for a camera on Oct. 21, 2021, shortly before that fatal shooting. that day. Investigators found no video of the shooting.

Baldwin's video was accompanied by poignant testimony from Ross Addiego, a member of Rust's front-line crew who helped guide the film's camera. Addiego said that in the moments after a shooting on set, he made eye contact with the injured Hutchins and tried to calm injured director Joel Souza.

The first person I made eye contact with was Halyna, who was visibly hurt. She was actually starting to blush and I think she was standing on the right side, Addiego said as she burst into tears. I think I yelled: If you can't help, get… out of here and someone call 911.”

Prosecutors walked Addiego through testimony in which he described his anger and frustration over on-set security procedures, including the sight of a gun and ammunition storage cart that often appeared left unattended and Gutierrez-Reed's work as a gunsmith responsible for loading weapons with blank and dummy cartridges. Investigators found six live bullets at the Rust shooting, including the one that killed Hutchins.

Addiego noted two on-set misfires confirmed as blank rounds without projectiles by workplace safety regulators and a single safety meeting during about two weeks of work, while meetings daily are the norm.

He said that before the fatal shooting, he filed safety complaints with union representatives and the film's top safety official, assistant director David Halls, who pleaded no contest for the year last a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon and could be called to testify.

Sometimes we seemed to be working at ridiculous speeds, said Addiego, who also testified before the grand jury that indicted Baldwin in January. We always seemed to be in a hurry and under fire.

During a tense cross-examination, defense attorney Jason Bowles asked Addiego if he was aware that Gutierrez-Reed had unsuccessfully requested more time to focus on his responsibilities as a gunsmith instead of other prop tasks, such as rolling cowboy cigarettes.

Have you ever stood up to Mr. Baldwin and said, “No, you're not going to act that quickly?” asked Bowles.

That's not my job, Addiego said.

Bowles continued: With everyone, grown men, not standing up to Mr. Baldwin, wouldn't you find it difficult for her as well?

He noted that Addiego had sued Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions and questioned his motives in testifying.

“Are you hoping that you can come and testify here today and that something happens to Ms. Gutierrez-Reed that will make your trial easier?” asked Bowles.

I hope justice will be done, sir,” Addiego replied. “Two people were injured on a film set. This not only affected me, it also affected the film industry.

Also Monday, prosecutors called a series of FBI forensic experts in firearms, fingerprints, gunpowder and DNA evidence tracing to testify about their examination of a revolver and ammunition seized from the set of Rust and an Albuquerque-based ammunition supplier for the film.

Prosecutors argue that Gutierrez-Reed is responsible for bringing live ammunition to the set. They claim that six actual cartridges found on the Rust set have identical characteristics and do not match the actual cartridges seized from the film supplier in Albuquerque.

Gutierrez-Reed's defense attorneys have pointed to gaps in on-set evidence collection and say ammunition supplier Seth Kenney was not properly investigated and never submitted his fingerprints.

FBI firearms expert Bryce Ziegler testified about his analysis of a firearm held by Baldwin during the shooting. He said the revolver and its safety features were fully functional when it arrived at an FBI lab for testing.

“When I received the firearm and performed an initial functional examination, there did not appear to be any malfunctions in the safety systems or anything like that,” Ziegler said.

But Ziegler described additional accidental discharge tests on the gun in response to Baldwin's claims that the gun went off when he wasn't pulling the trigger. Ziegler said the only way to get the gun to fire without pulling the trigger was to hit the gun with a mallet, knowing it could break according to procedure, and receive permission to continue.

The function of this test is to see if I can make this gun fire without actually pulling the trigger, Ziegler said.

As I tested it in my lab, it would not fire without pulling the trigger in the fully cocked position, without being broken,” he said.

Source: job