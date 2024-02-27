Actor hired as Willy Wonka for canceled event called it the place 'where dreams went to die' | UK News

An actor who was hired to play Willy Wonka during a “mess” of an event has described the experience as “a moment when dreams died” – while a young “Oompa Loompa” was disappointed ” didn't even have a Freddo.” .

Willy's chocolate experience was arrested Saturday While parents demanded their money back amid complaints, the event was not as advertised.

The experience at £35 per ticket at the Box Hub at Glasgow was sold as a “chocolate fantasy like never before” where “dreams come true”.

Despite promotions promising a “journey filled with wondrous creations and enchanting surprises,” families found themselves in a mostly empty room decorated with a handful of Wonka-themed props and a small bouncy castle.

Picture:

Photo: Michael Archibald





Picture:

Photo: Stuart Sinclair





Parents said their children only received a few pieces of candy and a quarter box of Barr's Limeade.

Stuart Sinclair, 29, a father from Dundee, described it as “an absolute disaster of an event”.

One parent wrote on Facebook: “I sold a dream and made a nightmare come true. »

Organizer House of Illuminati ended the weekend event halfway through its first day and promised a full refund.

“I thought this was where dreams would die.”

Michael Archibald, 18, was hired to play Willy Wonka at the event after applying for a role on Thursday and being called to rehearsals on Friday.

He told Sky News it was “incredibly last minute” and “completely unmotivated” because the script had been generated by AI.

The script was then abandoned on the morning of the event, with the performers apparently told to “make things up” as they went along.

Picture:

Photo: Stuart Sinclair





Michael, a University of Strathclyde student, said there were a number of Willy Wonkas and Oompa Loompas that day.

He joked: “I was one of the Willy Wonkas, which is incredibly sad for my public image.”

Michael said he arrived in a queue when he showed up for his shift, but was unimpressed by the lack of decorations.

He said: “I thought it was incredibly sad. For me, I was incredibly embarrassed.

“I thought this was where dreams went to die – that would have been the best way to describe it.”

Picture:

Photo: Michael Archibald





Michael said he “looked the part”, but said his performance lacked strong support.

He said: “We didn't have speakers, which was really unprofessional. In the middle of my set, I couldn't project my voice loud enough and the crowd in the back couldn't hear me .

“But the kids were absolute marvels. They were so adorable. They wanted photos and were really excited.

“And I just wanted to make sure I played my part the best I could and made their day a little bit better.

“I knew the parents were really mad because it wasn’t as described and there were some kids who were really, really upset.”

Michael said he was not discouraged from playing and the incident made him realize he could work well under pressure.

He added: “I think it's incredibly ironic, given that it was one of the first jobs I heard about. And I thought 'oh, wonderful'.

“I'm an artist myself and I just like being involved in that kind of thing. So I don't think it's going to put me off. I think it's strengthened my resolve, if anything.”

“He didn’t even have a Freddo”

Janine Yardley, who traveled with her husband and two sons from Motherwell in North Lanarkshire, said she was in “total disbelief” at the state of the event after being promised an immersive adventure.

Her seven-year-old son, Elliot, dressed up as Oompa Loompa for the occasion and was bitterly disappointed.

Picture:

Elliot was given a quarter cup of lemonade in the “lemonade room.” Photo: Janine Yardley





Ms Yardley told Sky News the schoolboy was “really angry” because he “didn't even get a bit of chocolate – not even a Freddo”.

Mrs. Yardley also noted that Elliot was given a quarter cup of lemonade in the “lemonade room.”

She joked, “It wasn't a happy Oompa.”

Read more on Sky News:

Glasgow Hydro warns fans not to camp ahead of Niall Horan concert

Celtic manager and journalist had 'laughing good girl comment'

A policeman Scotland The spokesperson said officers were called to the canceled event and “advice was given”.

House of Illuminati apologized via a Facebook post and promised a full refund, which has since been deleted.

He said he had planned a “fabulous” event, but “it just didn't come together.”

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately at the last minute we were disappointed in many areas of our event and we did our best to continue and see it through to the end and we realize now that we probably should have cancel first thing this morning.”

House of Illuminati has been contacted for comment.